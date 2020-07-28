Left Menu
Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as stimulus bets prop up oil

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday with energy stocks jumping as hopes of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy propped up oil prices, while Greggs edged higher after signalling a pickup in trading. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.9%, led by consumer discretionary, real estate and tech-related stocks. Personal goods stocks and banks were among the few decliners in early trading.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:51 IST
London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday with energy stocks jumping as hopes of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy propped up oil prices, while Greggs edged higher after signalling a pickup in trading. The food-to-go retailer added 1.3% as its sales surged 72% at company-managed stores in the most recent week following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc being among the biggest boosts. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.9%, led by consumer discretionary, real estate and tech-related stocks.

