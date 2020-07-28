Energy stocks lift FTSE 100 as stimulus bets prop up oil

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday with energy stocks jumping as hopes of more U.S. stimulus to shore up a pandemic-hit economy propped up oil prices, while Greggs edged higher after signalling a pickup in trading. The food-to-go retailer added 1.3% as its sales surged 72% at company-managed stores in the most recent week following the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc being among the biggest boosts. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.9%, led by consumer discretionary, real estate and tech-related stocks.

Personal goods stocks and banks were among the few decliners in early trading.