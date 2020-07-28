Left Menu
Development News Edition

UltraTech Cement Q1 net profit declines 38 pc to Rs 796.31 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,281.27 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing. Revenue from operation fell 33.15 per cent to Rs 7,633.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 11,419.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 16:40 IST
UltraTech Cement Q1 net profit declines 38 pc to Rs 796.31 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a 37.84 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 796.31 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,281.27 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operation fell 33.15 per cent to Rs 7,633.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 11,419.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. "Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was at Rs 2,353 crore vis-a-vis Rs 3,084 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year," the company said in a statement.

UltraTech Cement's total expenses fell 31.70 per cent to Rs 6,598.37 crore in June quarter as against Rs 9,661.72 crore in the year-ago quarter. According to the company, there was a 22 per cent drop in volume during the quarter.

UltraTech Cement said it has managed the COVID-19 crisis with a sharp focus on operational efficiencies. "In the available 68 operating days during this quarter, the company kept tight control on costs and cash flow, and achieved effective capacity utilisation of 60 per cent across its network of 54 plants around the country," it said.

"General disruption as a result of the lockdown did impact business performance", but some encouraging trends were seen during the latter part of May 2020, driven largely by better than expected pick-up in cement consumption in rural markets, it addded. The company continued its focus on conserving cash.

"The company's focus on operational efficiencies and cost control has made it better prepared for any future slowdown resulting from COVID-19," it said. The leading cement producer reduced its fixed costs by 21 per cent.

"The overheads control programme initiated by the management cut fixed costs by 21 per cent year-on-year. Prudent working capital management and control on cash flows are reflected in a reduction of net debt by Rs 2,209 crore during Q1FY21," it said. Shares of UltraTech Cement on Tuesday closed 7.17 per cent higher at Rs 4,135.70 on the BSE.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

ISL shares 'broad overview' with franchises, set to create health app for players, staff

The ISL has shared a broad overview of its COVID-19 guidelines with franchises and everyone involved with the event will be required to provide daily health updates through an app which will be functional from the pre-season. The seventh In...

NIVEA India Achieve their Very First Virtual Guinness World Records® Feat

The unique record was set on 23rd July, 2020 through a live stream where 119 men from different parts of the country participated Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir NIVEA MEN, the complete male grooming brand, has added another feather t...

Azure Power Awarded Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry as Part of World Finance Magazine's Sustainability Awards 2020

NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Azure Power, a leading solar power producer in India, has been awarded the Most Sustainable Company in the Solar Energy Industry by World Finance Magazine. Azure Power received the award for their effe...

Harsimrat Kaur expects Punjab govt to use GST compensation to 'streamline' state's fiscal situation

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said that with the Centre releasing Punjabs pending GST compensation of Rs 12,187 crore, the state government is expected to utilise the amount to streamline the states fiscal situation and ens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020