UltraTech Cement Q1 net profit declines 38 pc to Rs 796.31 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a 37.84 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 796.31 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,281.27 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operation fell 33.15 per cent to Rs 7,633.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 11,419.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. "Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was at Rs 2,353 crore vis-a-vis Rs 3,084 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year," the company said in a statement.

UltraTech Cement's total expenses fell 31.70 per cent to Rs 6,598.37 crore in June quarter as against Rs 9,661.72 crore in the year-ago quarter. According to the company, there was a 22 per cent drop in volume during the quarter.

UltraTech Cement said it has managed the COVID-19 crisis with a sharp focus on operational efficiencies. "In the available 68 operating days during this quarter, the company kept tight control on costs and cash flow, and achieved effective capacity utilisation of 60 per cent across its network of 54 plants around the country," it said.

"General disruption as a result of the lockdown did impact business performance", but some encouraging trends were seen during the latter part of May 2020, driven largely by better than expected pick-up in cement consumption in rural markets, it addded. The company continued its focus on conserving cash.

"The company's focus on operational efficiencies and cost control has made it better prepared for any future slowdown resulting from COVID-19," it said. The leading cement producer reduced its fixed costs by 21 per cent.

"The overheads control programme initiated by the management cut fixed costs by 21 per cent year-on-year. Prudent working capital management and control on cash flows are reflected in a reduction of net debt by Rs 2,209 crore during Q1FY21," it said. Shares of UltraTech Cement on Tuesday closed 7.17 per cent higher at Rs 4,135.70 on the BSE.