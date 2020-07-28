Left Menu
Tata Steel to commission first scrap-based plant soon

The plant having an annual capacity of 5 lakh tonnes is being set up in collaboration with Aarti Green Tech Ltd, Tata Steel said in a statement. "The first state-of-the-art scrap processing plant of 0.5 million tonne per annum capacity, which is being set-up in Rohtak, Haryana, is scheduled to be commissioned soon," it said.

Updated: 28-07-2020 16:50 IST
Tata Steel on Tuesday said its first scrap-based steel plant in India being set up at Rohtak in Haryana will be commissioned soon. The plant having an annual capacity of 5 lakh tonnes is being set up in collaboration with Aarti Green Tech Ltd, Tata Steel said in a statement.

"The first state-of-the-art scrap processing plant of 0.5 million tonne per annum capacity, which is being set-up in Rohtak, Haryana, is scheduled to be commissioned soon," it said. The facility would be equipped with scrap processing equipment such as shredder, baler, material handler etc. Yogesh Bedi, Chief, Steel Recycling Business, Tata Steel, said: "Steel recycling through the EAF route is a global trend and going forward it would become imperative for India's sustainable growth aspirations.

"Tata Steel has been pioneering various aspects of the steel industry since its inception in 1907. Steel recycling business is yet another pioneering initiative from the company to enable a circular economy and a sustainable tomorrow." PTI ABI MR.

