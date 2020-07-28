Ex-Renault boss Thierry Bollore to be new JLR CEO

Ex-Renault CEO Thierry Bollore has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), replacing Ralf Speth. Bollore brings 30 years of experience with him to the UK's largest carmaker, succeeding Speth who will take up the non-executive vice-chairman role of JLR.

"I am delighted to welcome Bollore to JLR," said Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. "An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry," he said in a statement.

The Frenchman will assume his new role on September 10 following his dismissal from Groupe Renault's board of directors in October last year. Reports at the time suggested Renault was aiming to distance itself from disgraced former chief Carlos Ghosn and that Bollore had a difficult relationship with bosses at partner brand Nissan.

Bollore said JLR is known around the world for its peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity. "It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation." JLR is a global automotive manufacturer and leading technology company built around two iconic British car brands: Jaguar and Land Rover. (ANI)