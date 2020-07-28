Left Menu
Sanofi India Q2 net profit at Rs 136.3 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 97.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a BSE filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 18:32 IST
New Delhi, July 28 (PTI) Drug firm Sanofi India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 136.3 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 97.4 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Sanofi India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 710.5 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 747.9 crore for the same period year ago, it added. "The financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, are not comparable with that of corresponding quarter in 2019 due to completion of slump sale transaction on May 29, 2020, which resulted in transfer of Ankleshwar manufacturing facility and few products to Zentiva Private Limited," Sanofi India said.   For the June quarter, the company has reported a drop in the sales by 5 per cent. Some therapy areas were impacted negatively due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it added.    During the said quarter, the company was able to maintain operations at its manufacturing locations and warehouses to ensure uninterrupted supply of pharma products, Sanofi India said. In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the appointment of Rahul Bhatnagar as additional director (non-executive & independent) of the company from July 29, 2020. The board has also approved the appointment of  Marc-Antoine Lucchini as additional director (non-executive) from the same date, it added.

Shares of Sanofi India closed at Rs 7,581.45 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.53 per cent over previous close..

