Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St falls on tough stimulus talks, mixed earnings

Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion aid package hammered out with the White House — four days before millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits — but the proposal sparked immediate opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans. Hopes of more government stimulus helped Wall Street's main indexes rise on Monday, with traders also tracking corporate America's forecasts for a business recovery and progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:03 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St falls on tough stimulus talks, mixed earnings

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus relief package, with investors also weighing a mixed batch of earnings reports from blue-chip companies. Senate Republicans announced on Monday a $1 trillion aid package hammered out with the White House — four days before millions of Americans lose unemployment benefits — but the proposal sparked immediate opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans.

Hopes of more government stimulus helped Wall Street's main indexes rise on Monday, with traders also tracking corporate America's forecasts for a business recovery and progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Latest data showed U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in July amid a flare-up in COVID-19 infections across the country.

The U.S. Federal Reserve also said it would extend several of its lending facilities through the end of the year in a sign the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic has been more prolonged than expected. "We're in a bit of a pause on the economic recovery while we wait for more progress on the vaccine developments and treatments," said Jeff Buchbinder, equity strategist at LPL Financial in the Greater Boston Area.

Dow component 3M Co dropped 5.1% as the industrial conglomerate fell short of estimates on quarterly profit and revenue, hurt by a plunge in demand across its business units. McDonald's Corp, another Dow constituent, fell 2% after posting a bigger-than-expected drop in global same-store sales and missing profit expectations as it restaurants were shut due to the pandemic.

Pfizer Inc rose 3.1% after it raised its full-year forecast on strong demand for cancer drugs and blood thinners. Late on Monday, the drugmaker announced a pivotal global study to evaluate a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. About 80% of the 130 S&P 500 companies that have reported, surpassed significantly lowered forecasts for profit, according to Refinitiv IBES data, better than the average of 71% companies beating profit estimates over the past four quarters.

A major focus this week will be results from members of Wall Street's trillion-dollar club — Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc — and Facebook Inc. Technology stocks weighed the heaviest on the benchmark S&P 500 index.

At 10:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 99.76 points, or 0.38%, at 26,485.01, the S&P 500 was down 7.32 points, or 0.23%, at 3,232.09. The Nasdaq Composite was down 52.37 points, or 0.50%, at 10,483.90. The U.S. central bank is expected to reiterate its accommodative stance when it wraps up its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Harley-Davidson Inc slid 7.7% after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.38-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republicans, Democrats square off on coronavirus relief as deadline looms

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday on how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal days before millions of Americans lose federal unemployment benefits. Senate ...

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...

IAF chief to receive Rafales in Ambala on July 29

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala on Wednesday tomorrow to receive the batch of first five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France. The Air Force Chief would be in Ambala tomorrow to receive the fi...

Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement at most locations of border, says China

The frontline troops of China and India have completed disengagement at most locations of their border, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday, adding the situation on the ground is easing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020