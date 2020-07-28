Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indusind Bank to raise Rs 3,288 cr via preferential issuance

Under the proposed issue, the bank will allot 6.275 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 524 per share to a set of marquee investors and the promoters, subject to shareholders and other necessary approvals. Managing director & chief executive Sumant Kathpalia told reporters during a post-earnings concall that this is the first time in over four years that the bank is raising capital and clarified that the fund raising has nothing to do with the pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:17 IST
Indusind Bank to raise Rs 3,288 cr via preferential issuance

The fifth largest private sector lender Indusind Bank on Tuesday said its board approved a Rs 3,288-crore fund raising plan through a preferential issue. Under the proposed issue, the bank will allot 6.275 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 524 per share to a set of marquee investors and the promoters, subject to shareholders and other necessary approvals.

Managing director & chief executive Sumant Kathpalia told reporters during a post-earnings concall that this is the first time in over four years that the bank is raising capital and clarified that the fund raising has nothing to do with the pandemic. The bank will hold an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders to consider the preferential issue on August 25, it said in a regulatory filing.

Kathpalia said of the total planned fund raising, the promoters will contribute Rs 792 crore - Indusind International Holdings subscribing 94,13,661 shares for Rs 493 crore and Hinduja Capital snapping up 57,03,816 crore shares for Rs 299 crore at Rs 524 a share. The other investors are Route One Fund (Rs 375 crore), Route One Offshore Master Fund (Rs 560 crore), ICICI Prudential Life (Rs 850 crore), Tata Investment Corporation (Rs 300 crore), and AIA Company (Rs 410 crore), aggregating to the issuance of over 4.76 crore equity shares on preferential basis at Rs 524 per share for Rs 2,496 crore.

Describing the preferential allotment as an expression of confidence in the lender by the promoters and investors, Kathpalia said the bank is already well-capitalised with a CRAR of 15.3 per cent as of June 2020, which will go up to 16.5 per cent post the fund raising. In June 2019 the total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under the Basel III was 14.90 per cent. Of the CAR of 15.3 per cent, tier 1 is 14.49 per cent as against 14.47 per cent in June 2019. Risk-weighted assets were at Rs 2,61,722 crore in June 2020 compared to Rs 2,31,094 crore in June 2019. The bank will use this capital to continue to invest in liabilities and asset franchise, technology and infrastructure platforms, to expand reach, product offerings and to improve customer experience, while ensuring sustainable financial parameters, Kathpalia said.

"We thank our existing shareholders for their continued trust and support and welcome our new shareholders. This capital raise from long-term, foreign as well as domestic investors, is strategic for us as this helps us bolster the balance-sheet and position the bank well, as the economy gradually navigates out of the pandemic. "The capital raise also reflects the continued support and confidence that the promoters have in the bank," he added.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Global Markets India act as financial advisors, and S&R Associates will act as legal counsel to the bank for the issue. The Indusind counter gained over 4 per cent to Rs 526.90 on the BSE, whose benchmark rallied 1.5 per cent.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republicans, Democrats square off on coronavirus relief as deadline looms

U.S. Republicans and Democrats faced difficult talks on Tuesday on how best to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, after Republicans unveiled a relief proposal days before millions of Americans lose federal unemployment benefits. Senate ...

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...

IAF chief to receive Rafales in Ambala on July 29

Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria would be visiting Ambala on Wednesday tomorrow to receive the batch of first five Rafale combat aircraft arriving from France. The Air Force Chief would be in Ambala tomorrow to receive the fi...

Indian, Chinese troops complete disengagement at most locations of border, says China

The frontline troops of China and India have completed disengagement at most locations of their border, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday, adding the situation on the ground is easing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020