Quess Corp Q1 net profit declines 36 pc to Rs 36.45 cr

Business services provider Quess Corp on Tuesday reported a 35.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,409.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,395.39 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "While this quarter was heavily impacted by COVID-19, our continued focus on customers, cost, and cash are showing early results in our operating metrics," Quess Corp CEO and ED Suraj Moraje said. The group's business operations in the quarter were affected by applicable regulatory restrictions including stay-at-home/work from home requirements of the central and state governments and the various disruptive factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filing said. The duration of the pandemic and its consequential economic and financial impact continue to remain highly uncertain, it added. Shares of Quess Corp closed at Rs 347.80 per scrip on BSE, up 2.25 per cent from its previous close.