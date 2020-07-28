Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quess Corp Q1 net profit declines 36 pc to Rs 36.45 cr

Business services provider Quess Corp on Tuesday reported a 35.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a filing to BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:01 IST
Quess Corp Q1 net profit declines 36 pc to Rs 36.45 cr

Business services provider Quess Corp on Tuesday reported a 35.5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.53 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,409.43 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,395.39 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. "While this quarter was heavily impacted by COVID-19, our continued focus on customers, cost, and cash are showing early results in our operating metrics," Quess Corp CEO and ED Suraj Moraje said. The group's business operations in the quarter were affected by applicable regulatory restrictions including stay-at-home/work from home requirements of the central and state governments and the various disruptive factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filing said. The duration of the pandemic and its consequential economic and financial impact continue to remain highly uncertain, it added.  Shares of Quess Corp closed at Rs 347.80 per scrip on BSE, up 2.25 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Grossschartner wins opening stage of Vuelta a Burgos after late attack

Bora-Hansgrohes Felix Grossschartner surged past the rest of the field on the final climb to win the opening stage of the Vuelta a Burgos on Tuesday as the cycling season resumed after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In th...

Georgia governor withdraws emergency request to stop Atlanta mask mandate

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday withdrew his emergency request for a court to stop enforcement of Atlantas requirement that faces masks be worn in all public places, while mediation over the states legal effort to block the mandate p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup Padres, As complete series winsFernando Tatis Jr. capped a five-run fourth inning with a bases-loaded triple Monday afternoon, leading the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory o...

Broad finds hard work 'addictive', says still has 'a few overs left in us'

The latest to join the 500 Test wicket club, Englands Stuart Broad finds hard work addictive and says there are a few overs left in him and his long-time pace colleague, Jimmy Andesron. The 34-year-old Broad, who was dropped from the openin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020