Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deutsche Bank reports 2nd-quarter profit despite loan losses

The bank said that set-asides for loans that aren't being repaid rose to 761 million euros in the quarter, from 161 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues rose 1 percent to 6.29 billion euros. Chief financial officer James von Moltke said that the bank is “fully on track” with a restructuring that is shedding employees and reducing costs..

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:35 IST
Deutsche Bank reports 2nd-quarter profit despite loan losses

Deutsche bank reported a small net profit of 61 million euros in the second quarter as cost-cutting and revenue growth outweighed increased loan losses due to the virus outbreak. The gain compared with a loss of 3.1 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter, when the bank had large expenses related to its ongoing restructuring.

The Frankfurt-based bank said Wednesday it had cut its cost base by 10 percent to 4.8 billion euros as it presses ahead with a drawn-out transformation aimed at improving profitability by reducing costs and riskier investments and activities. The bank said that set-asides for loans that aren't being repaid rose to 761 million euros in the quarter, from 161 million euros in the same quarter a year ago. Revenues rose 1 percent to 6.29 billion euros.

Chief financial officer James von Moltke said that the bank is “fully on track” with a restructuring that is shedding employees and reducing costs..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares edge up but investors cautious ahead of Fed meeting

European shares edged up slightly on Wednesday after mixed earnings reports, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases kept investors cautious while they waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve.Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday and the nega...

Stimulus bets prop up FTSE 100 after weak Barclays, Taylor Wimpey earnings

The FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday as investors held out for more stimulus from the U.S. Congress and the Federal Reserve, shrugging off a bleak quarterly showing by Barclays, SmithNephew and Taylor Wimpey. Kicking off the quarterly ear...

D-backs, Rangers seek offense in series finale

Scoring and clutch hitting have been scarce for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers this season. Finding some offense will be the focus Wednesday afternoon in the final contest of a two-game interleague series between the teams ...

Separate wards, ICU beds: How suspected patients are treated at COVID hospitals

Patients exhibiting major symptoms of COVID-19 but not confirmed to have the infection are being admitted to dedicated facilities here but their treatment is done in a segregated zone until their test results come out, doctors have said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020