Bharat Forge to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Bharat Forge to raise Rs 500 cr via NCDsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 14:01 IST
Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its board has approved proposal to raise Rs 500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis
The company's board has discussed and approved the issuance of 5,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing
The company, however, did not share details about the reasons for raising the capital.
