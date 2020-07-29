NTPC achieves highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 mn units
State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it achieved its highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 million units (MU) on July 28, 2020. This includes power generated from NTPC's subsidiaries and JV companies, it said in a statement.
State-run power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it achieved its highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 million units (MU) on July 28, 2020. This includes power generated from NTPC's subsidiaries and JV companies, it said in a statement. Five of its power stations -- Korba, Sipat and Lara in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Kaniha in Odisha and Koldam hydro in Himachal Pradesh -- exhibited exceptional performance and achieved 100 percent Plant Load Factor (PLF) or capacity utilization on Tuesday (July 28), it said. NTPC's previous best daily generation was 935.46 MU achieved on March 12, 2019.
With a total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, the NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and JV power stations.
