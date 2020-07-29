Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, virtually unveiled, Padi Bhavajaalalu Telugu version of Late S Jaipal Reddy's Ten Ideologies book

Padi Bhavajaalalu - Vyavasiyikaparisramikasamajalamadhyaoka Naha antaramloNetosankshibhamoolalu, a Telugu translation of 'Ten Ideologies' book authored by former Union Minister and outstanding Parliamentarian Late S Jaipal Reddy was unveiled online on Tuesday evening on the occasion of first death anniversary.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:08 IST
Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, virtually unveiled, Padi Bhavajaalalu Telugu version of Late S Jaipal Reddy's Ten Ideologies book
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu unveils Padi Bhavajaalalu. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Padi Bhavajaalalu - Vyavasiyikaparisramikasamajalamadhyaoka Naha antaramloNetosankshibhamoolalu, a Telugu translation of 'Ten Ideologies' book authored by former Union Minister and outstanding Parliamentarian Late S Jaipal Reddy was unveiled online on Tuesday evening on the occasion of first death anniversary. The Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu launched the book virtually amidst the presence of Jaipal Reddy's family members, followers, admirers, and politicians from across political lines and ideologies.

B Sudarshan Reddy, Former Justice, Supreme Court of India; Dr YY Reddy, Former Governor, RBI and Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, CPI (M), graced the occasion and others. Vikram of Manthan conducted the proceedings of the virtual launch. Arvind Reddy, Son of Jaipal Reddy, proposed cites of thanks. The launch was graced by Lakshmi, wife of late Jaipal Reddy, and all his family members.

Addressing the gathering Vice President, recalled his association with Jaipal Reddy. Jaipal Reddy's glory is spread all over the world. Releasing online a Telugu book, 'Padi Bhavajalalu', a translation of the English book "Ten Ideologies- The great asymmetry between agrarianism and industrialism", the Vice President described the late leader as a rare politician, who was popular across the political spectrum.

The Vice President called Jaipal Reddy a rare politician who stayed in political life for decades without compromising his ideological outlook and personality. He would always be remembered for his oratory, simplicity, and down-to-earth attitude informed Venkaiah Naidu Vice President called him as one of the best parliamentarians of times.

The Vice President paid rich tributes to the late leader and his dear friend. Reddy's logical thinking, analytical abilities, a deep sense of understanding of a subject are unparalleled. The book is the confluence of all these, observed Venkaiah Naidu.

"The book is excellently translated by Kalluri Bhaskaram," said Vice President. "Jaipal Reddy, served the nation with distinction," said Venkaiah Naidu.

"Idealism is on the wane in politics on the other side 'Mayajalam' (the magic, the dramatization, the exhibitionism) is on the rise," observed Venkaiah Naidu. YV Reddy described Jaipal Reddy as a great parliamentarian. The book is worth reading and even more worth thinking about the issues raised.

"People say that one does not understand spiritualism. It is true, but the spiritualization is also possible through atheism," observed Seetharam Yechuri. "The association was long and lasted beyond 30 years," he shared. "Jaipal Reddy is a towering personality. He believed in the political process. He was the staunch believer of parliamentary democracy" said Justice Bu Sudarshan Reddy.

The virtual launch was organized under the aegis of Manthan, a popular forum for public discourse. It is published by Orient BlackSwan, a seven-plus decades old, Orient Blackswan, one of India's best known and most respected publishing houses. The book is translated into Telugu by Kalluri Bhaskaram, Senior Journalist. The original English version of the book Ten Ideologies -- The Great Asymmetry between Agrarianism and Industrialism review was launched by former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh in August 2018. The book discusses ten major ideologies that shaped the world.

A politician par excellence, Reddy was the Member of Parliament seven times and Union Cabinet Minister thrice. He had a political career spanning over 50 years. He was a brilliant parliamentarian known for his oratorical skills and political acumen. His speeches were packed with knowledge, information, criticism, and wit. He passed away last year (2019) on July 28th at the age of 77 years, who despite his physical disability carried on his journey with grit, determination and stood as an inspiration to many.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Reddy's net profit falls 13 pc to Rs 579 cr in June quarter

Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday reported 13 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 579 crore against during the April to June quarter compared to Rs 663 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue went up 15 per cent at Rs 4,418 crore as a...

Automobili Pininfarina ties up with Naim for audio system in pure-electric supercar Battista

Luxury electric vehicles brand Automobili Pininfarina, part of the Mahindra Group, on Wednesday said it has partnered with in-car sound system provider Naim Audio for its pure-electric supercar Battista. The tie-up comes ahead of Automobili...

Don't see an early end to the 'new normal', yet the show must go on: Apollo Tyres CMD

Stating that the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic will continue, Apollo Tyres Chairman and Managing Director Onkar S Kanwar has said he doesnt see an early end to the new normal. In view of a bleak global, Indian and European out...

Stuart Broad jumps to third position in ICC Test rankings

After taking ten wickets in the third and final Test against the Windies, England pacer Stuart Broad has jumped to the third position in the ICC Test bowler rankings. Broad picked up six wickets in the first innings, while he picked up four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020