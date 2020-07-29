Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares edge higher as investors await Fed meeting

The German 10-year yield was at -0.505%, having hit as low as -0.521% . "It should be clear to investors that the virus itself is not going away," said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:37 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares edge higher as investors await Fed meeting
Representative image

European shares rose on Wednesday, but a resurgence of COVID-19 cases kept investors cautious as they awaited news from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday and the negative sentiment continued through the Asian session, with Japan's Nikkei falling on a rising yen and a weak start to the corporate earnings season.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat at 1007 GMT, while mixed corporate earnings sent MSCI's main European Index down by a quarter of a point. Europe's STOXX 600 was up 0.1%, Germany's DAX was down 0.1% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.7% on the back of a flurry of better than feared results, including from heavyweight luxury group Kering .

Spanish bank Santander reported a record second-quarter loss while Germany's Deutsche Bank gave a slightly improved outlook. "Global stock markets appear to be starting to get a little wobbly as the latest earnings numbers start to paint a picture of a global economy that could start to face a challenging time in the weeks and months ahead," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"The resurgence of coronavirus cases starting to get reported across the world is prompting the realisation that hopes of a V-shaped recovery are starting to look like pie in the sky." Deaths from coronavirus in the United States registered their biggest one-day increase since May on Tuesday, with this month's spike in infections having forced some states to make a U-turn on the reopening of their economies.

Asia and Europe have also been hit by new surges in COVID-19 infections, with several countries imposing new restrictions and Britain imposing 14-day quarantines on travellers from Spain. Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecasts on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels.

The dollar index fell in early London trading, hitting two-year lows before firming slightly. As sentiment soured, high-grade euro zone bond yields dropped to their lowest in more than two months. The German 10-year yield was at -0.505%, having hit as low as -0.521% .

"It should be clear to investors that the virus itself is not going away," said David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. "It's something that's going to be there having an impact on behaviour, having an impact on economic activity through the remainder of this year and into much of next year."

Gold paused its rally, down 0.2% at $1,954.33 an ounce. Oil prices climbed after a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories was enough to offset concerns about U.S. fuel demand, though concerns about the record increases in COVID-19 infections kept gains in check.

Brent crude futures were up 58 cents, or 1.3%, at $43.80 a barrel by 1028 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 43 cents, or 1.1%, to $41.47. Investors are also keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve as it begins its two-day meeting.

The Fed is expected to sound reassuringly accommodative at its policy review later in the day and perhaps open the door to a higher tolerance for inflation - something dollar bears think could squash real yields and sink the currency even further. Investors are also focused on U.S. Congress and White House as they clash over new measures to replace enhanced coronavirus unemployment benefits that are due to expire on Friday.

BlueBay's Riley said the market consensus was that a $1 trillion support package will be agreed. "I think that's a kind of bare minimum and that won't be the last that will be needed," he said.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

GSK profit misses as Shingrix disappoints, stockpiling eases

Britains GSK fell short of quarterly expectations for profit on Wednesday, as sales of the drugmakers blockbuster shingles vaccine fell and stockpiling of pain and lung medication tapered as countries eased lockdowns. Turnover fell 3 to 7.6...

NBFC assets may de-grow 1-3 pc in FY21 as fresh disbursements drop sharply: Crisil

Assets under management of non-banking financial companies are likely to witness a decline in the current fiscal as fresh disbursements have witnessed a substantial drop, says a report. According to a Crisil report, in FY20, the asset under...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were approaching 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally.This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went from 100,0...

Delhi riots: No plan to shift Shahrukh Pathan out of high risk ward, Tihar tells court

Tihar jail on Wednesday informed a Delhi court that there was no plan to shift Shahrukh Pathan, whose picture showing him pointing a gun at unarmed Delhi Police head constable during the communal riots went viral on social media, out of hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020