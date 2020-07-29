CDSL Ventures gets UIDAI nod to undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication

CDSL Ventures on Wednesday said it has received approval from UIDAI to carry out e-KYC authentication using Aadhaar number. The clearance has been obtained to act as a local Authentication User Agency (AUA) or e-KYC User Agency (KUA), CDSL Ventures said in a statement.

Once the intermediaries register under KUA, they can open accounts using Aadhaar based e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer). CDSL Ventures said it will facilitate intermediaries to offer seamless online account opening using online Aadhaar based e-KYC.

CDSL Ventures is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Depository Services (India) Limited. In May, markets regulator Sebi had listed eight entities, including CDSL Ventures, to undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication.

The entities are required to get registered with UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India)as a KYC user agency and allow Sebi registered intermediaries or mutual fund distributors to undertake Aadhaar Authentication in respect of their clients for the purpose of KYC, the regulator had said. Further, Sebi registered intermediaries and mutual fund distributors, who want to undertake Aadhaar authentication services through KUAs, are required to enter into an agreement with KUA and get themselves registered with UIDAI as sub-KUAs.