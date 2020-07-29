Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpiceJet posts Rs 807 crore loss for Mar quarter

It had posted a net profit of Rs 56.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the airline said in a statement. indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the group's ability to continue as a going concern," the auditor said. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:59 IST
SpiceJet posts Rs 807 crore loss for Mar quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 807.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown that led to travel restrictions. It had posted a net profit of Rs 56.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the airline said in a statement. For the full financial year 2019-20, its net loss stood at Rs 934.8 crore as against a net loss of Rs 316.1 crore in 2018-19.

The airline in the statement also informed that its Chief Financial Officer Kiran Koteshwar has resigned and "decided to pursue an exciting opportunity overseas". He will remain with SpiceJet till August 31 and for a transition thereafter, it said. However, its total income in January-March 2020 rose to Rs 3,057.3 crore, compared with Rs 2,571.8 crore in the year-ago period. For the full financial year 2019-20, the airline's total income also jumped to Rs 13,206 crore, against Rs 9,258 crore in 2018-19.

The company's total expenses during the quarter under review also increased to Rs 3,864.4 crore, against Rs 2,515.5 crore a year ago. In complete 2019-20, it stood at Rs 14,141 crore as compared with Rs 9,510 crore in the previous financial year. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "Two key factors that adversely impacted our performance and bottomline (profit) were: The COVID-19 pandemic, which started affecting demand adversely from mid-February, and grounding of the 737 MAX, which has been out of service for over a year now." He added that despite the year-long grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft, SpiceJet ran a profitable operation till the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand from mid-February.

The aviation industry, both in India and globally, is going through the toughest-ever phase in its history, he said. In a BSE filing, the airline's independent auditor S R Batliboi and Associates LLP said the airline's financial statement indicates that the "(SpiceJet) group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded".

It also added that the group has incurred a net loss during the current and previous year and, the group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. "These conditions, along with other matters... indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the group's ability to continue as a going concern," the auditor said.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23. However, India has signed bilateral 'air bubble' agreements with countries like the US, Germany and France that allow airlines of both the countries to operate special international charter flights. The aviation industry has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and abroad in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave-without-pay and firings of employees.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months. The airlines have been allowed to operate only a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID-19 domestic flights. However, the occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around just 50-60 per cent since May 25.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. goods trade deficit narrows as exports rebound

The United States trade deficit in goods fell sharply in June amid a rebound in exports after several month of decline when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the flow of goods.The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the goods trade gap drop...

Britain's leader seeks TV face to 'communicate with nation'

Britain is advertising for a skilled communicator to front newly-televised government media briefings - a job billed as speaking to the nation for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnsons government is moving to White House-style on-camera br...

New education policy 'unilateral' drive to destroy Indian education: CPI(M)

The CPIM on Wednesday opposed the new National Education Policy introduced by the government and termed it an unilateral drive to destroy Indian education. The party alleged that Parliament has been completely bypassed in the process of for...

RIL shares decline nearly 4 pc on profit-booking

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday ended nearly 4 per cent lower due to profit booking after an eight-day rally. The heavyweight stock after rising for the past eight trading days, declined 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 2,095...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020