Simplilearn Named Training Industry Magazine Top 20 Online Learning Library Company for 2020

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:52 IST
BENGALURU, India, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Simplilearn, a global provider of digital skills training, has been named by Training Industry, Inc. to their list of the Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies. The ranking has been conferred upon Simplilearn's after market-wide research of online learning programs in the corporate training space. This honor is in addition to the other awards that the company has earned in 2020, which include the 10th Annual Aegis Graham Bell Award for the 'Innovation in Edtech' category and the Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success. Training Industry's criteria for selecting companies for their 2020 Top 20 Online Learning Library ranking included industry visibility, innovation and impact, breadth and quality of courses and content, company size and growth potential, quality of clients, and geographic reach. Simplilearn's innovative Blended Learning model provides an effective combination of online self-paced learning, instructor-led live virtual classes, practical projects, online programming labs, and simulations.

This latest achievement is a testimonial to Simplilearn's commitment towards providing effective online training solutions for organizations seeking to upskill their workforce in emerging technologies. Speaking on the company's recognition, Krishna Kumar - Founder & CEO, Simplilearn said, "It is an honor to feature in the Training Industry Magazine Top 20, and achieving this ranking for the fourth time in a row makes it even more special. In a rapidly evolving digital world, it is now a requisite for organizations to invest in digital skilling of their workforce in order to be at par with industry demands. Through Simplilearn's comprehensive curriculum and online Blended Learning programs, we are focused towards enabling professionals with industry-relevant digital skills to face new opportunities and challenges of the digital era." "This year's Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies List features a strong set of organizations offering relevant, up-to-date, on-demand content and personalized features that enhance the learning experience," said Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc. "Through reinforcement tools, assessments, and pathways, these companies have exceeded expectations in engaging the learner and sustaining the impact of training," he added. Based in San Francisco (California), USA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has provided training and certification to more than one million professionals in 150 countries. The company offers more than 400 programs with a curriculum that is primarily focused on IT and other digital economy skills. Program disciplines include big data, analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital marketing, cloud computing, DevOps, project management, data science, cyber security, and other emerging technologies.

About Simplilearn Simplilearn enables professionals and enterprises to succeed in the fast-changing digital economy. The company provides outcome-based online training across digital technologies and applications such as Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, and other emerging technologies. Based in San Francisco and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 1,000 companies across 150 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. The company's Blended Learning curriculum combines self-paced online learning, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, hands-on projects, student collaboration, and 24/7 global teaching assistance. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221222/Training_Industry_Online_Learning_Library.jpg PWR PWR

