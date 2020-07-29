Left Menu
Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, Vijnana Bharati sign MoU to provide access to CSIR technologies

This will pave the way for the adoption of CSIR technologies and related knowledge base in tune with the people’s aspirations in furtherance of initiatives such as UBA and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:12 IST
Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal expressed the hope that the MoU will pave the way for effective coordination between CSIR, IIT Delhi, and Vijnana Bharti (Vibha) towards meeting the objectives of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. Image Credit: Twitter(@iitdelhi)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan-Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (UBA-IITD) and Vijnana Bharti (VIBHA), New Delhi. The MoU is to provide access to CSIR rural technologies for UBA and is expected to lay the foundation for cooperation and joint action in the area of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) for rural development of India.

This will pave the way for the adoption of CSIR technologies and related knowledge base in tune with the people's aspirations in furtherance of initiatives such as UBA and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA). The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) is a flagship national program of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, envisioning the transformational change in rural development processes by leveraging knowledge institutions to help build the architecture of an inclusive India.

An adequate structural network is an essential prerequisite for effective nationwide implementation of UBA. Also essential is to achieve synergy in collaboration among the concerned ministries, district administration, local Panchayat Raj Institutes (PRIs), voluntary organizations, other stakeholders, and participating institutions in Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. This MoU would enable CSIR- UBA, IITD-VIBHA to work jointly towards achieving these objectives.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Shekhar Mande DG CSIR & Secretary DSIR; Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director CSIR-NISTADS; Professor Virendra Kumar Vijay, National Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, and Professor, Centre for Rural Development and Technology (CRDT), IIT Delhi; Dr Sunil. K. Khare, Dean, CRDT, IIT Delhi; Professor Vivek Kumar and Dr Priyanka Kaushal, CRDT, IIT Delhi. Shri Jayant Jahasrabudhe and Shri Praveen Ramdas from VIBHA, New Delhi; were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shekhar Mande, emphasized that CSIR has a rich tradition of developing various technologies and products and collaborations with various stakeholders is important in taking CSIR technologies to the people across the length and breadth of the country and that this MoU is an important step in this direction.

Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal expressed the hope that the MoU will pave the way for effective coordination between CSIR, IIT Delhi, and Vijnana Bharti (Vibha) towards meeting the objectives of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

Sh. Virendra Kumar Vijay described how the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan has now become a national level program since its start in 2014 and talked about a large number of institutions that have become associated with it in a short period. Dr Khare spoke of the association between CSIR and IIT Delhi and how two institutions can further contribute to the development of the country through their increased cooperation. Sh. Sahasrabudhe expressed his optimism about the contribution of the MoU towards taking the benefits of science to society.

(With Inputs from PIB)

