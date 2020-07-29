Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor reports Rs 139 cr loss for Q1 as COVID-19 puts brake on sales

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 139.1 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, with COVID-19 severely impacting sales during the period. Both production and sales were severely impacted during the quarter and therefore reflects what was an unprecedented situation," it added. The market is now open barring selective local lockdowns, the two-wheeler major said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:39 IST
TVS Motor reports Rs 139 cr loss for Q1 as COVID-19 puts brake on sales

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 139.1 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, with COVID-19 severely impacting sales during the period. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 142.3 crore for April-June, 2019-20.

The revenue on a standalone basis in the period under review declined to Rs 1,434.3 crore from Rs 4,469.8 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. The company's overall two-wheeler sales, including exports, stood at 2.55 lakh units during the first quarter as against 8.84 lakh units reported in the year-ago period.

Motorcycle sales stood at 1.19 lakh units in June quarter as against 4.17 lakh units in the same period a year ago, the company said. Similarly, scooter sales fell to 82,000 units from 2.95 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2019, it added.

The total exports of the company plunged to 81,000 units in the period under review, as compared with 2.09 lakh units in the same quarter of the last fiscal, it said. Three-wheeler sales stood at 12,000 units in April-June 2020 as against 40,000 units in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company said it resumed operations from second week of May 2020 in a graded manner across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh. "This quarter is not a representative quarter due to COVID-19 related shutdown for major part of the quarter. Both production and sales were severely impacted during the quarter and therefore reflects what was an unprecedented situation," it added.

The market is now open barring selective local lockdowns, the two-wheeler major said. "We are witnessing a positive uptake in both domestic retails as well as international markets. Several measures taken by the company helped it to overcome supply chain disruptions and stabilise operations by end-June," it noted.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: Man kills wife, dumps body in farmland; arrested

A 45-year-old man, who allegedly thrashed his wife to death and then dumped the body in a farmland two days ago, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The couple, who hailed from Purnea district in Bihar, lived here in a rented accom...

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q1 net profit declines 2.38 pc to Rs 111 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday reported 2.38 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs&#160;110.83&#160;crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs&#160;113.54&#160;crore in the c...

COVID-19 patient survives rare complication during childbirth

A 20-year-old COVID-19 patient survived a rare life-threatening complication while delivering her baby at state-run Sassoon General Hospital here, doctors said on Wednesday. After giving birth to a baby boy, the woman suffered from uterus i...

Get me a sofa! Spain sees post-lockdown furniture boom

Spains furniture manufacturers say they are overwhelmed by demand after sales boomed at the end of lockdown in June, potentially erasing most of the years losses. Sales of household equipment, including furniture and home appliances, jumped...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020