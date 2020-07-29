Ramesh Babu takes charge as MD, CEO of Karur Vysya Bank

B Ramesh Babu on Wednesday assumed charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Karur Vysya Bank. He was co-opted as an Additional Director in the Board Meeting held on July 20 and appointed as the Managing Director and CEO for a period of 3 years on the terms and conditions approved by the Reserve Bank of India, a bank release said.

Babu is an astute banker with 40 years of all-round experience in banking, covering various facets of banking in different geographies in India & abroad in State Bankk of India (SBI), it said. Karur Vysya Bank has imbibed the twin qualities required of banking viz. Trust and Customer Delight due to which it enjoys excellent goodwill in the market. I am assuming charge at a time when the world is passing through unforeseen crises forcing us to unlearn and relearn.

"This creates wonderful opportunities for innovation, and with a clear vision, I am sure that the bank will find its future contributory space, Babu said..