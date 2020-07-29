Praj, ARAI to jointly develop application technology for green fuels

Left Menu
"We are delighted to partner with ARAI, India's premier institution, to develop application technologies to create a positive impact on the environment and society," Praj Industries Executive Chairman Pramod Chaudhari said. "The projects we jointly undertake will reinforce our Bio-MobilityTM platform that offers technology solutions globally to produce carbon neutral transportation fuel from bio-based feedstock for all modes of mobility," he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:09 IST
Praj Industries (Praj) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop application technology for advanced biofuels for usage in industry and transportation. Biofuels developed for mobility sector will have a positive impact on environment by way of reduced carbon footprint and improved tailpipe emissions, a joint statement said.

Biofuels are derived by processing bio-based feedstock such as agri residue, molasses, cane syrup among others. Through this collaboration, Praj and ARAI will jointly address technologies to propagate use of biofuels in a variety of applications, including usage in internal combustion engines (ICE) in the transportation sector, the statement said.

Under the MoU, Praj will provide biofuel technology solutions through its TEMPO business model, while ARAI will bring its vast experience in the field of alternative fuels, green and sustainable mobility. "We are delighted to partner with ARAI, India's premier institution, to develop application technologies to create a positive impact on the environment and society," Praj Industries Executive Chairman Pramod Chaudhari said.

"The projects we jointly undertake will reinforce our Bio-MobilityTM platform that offers technology solutions globally to produce carbon neutral transportation fuel from bio-based feedstock for all modes of mobility," he added..

