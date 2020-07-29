Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi holds meeting with heads of banks, NBFCs

The Prime Minister assured all support from the government to the financial sector in achieving the objective, the sources said. The topics on agenda for the meeting included credit products and efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of the financial sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:52 IST
PM Modi holds meeting with heads of banks, NBFCs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with top bankers and impressed upon them the need to push lending towards the productive sectors for revival of the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-hour long meeting, held via video-conferencing, was attended by CEOs of large public and private sector banks along with heads of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

According to sources, the importance of the financial sector in achieving the objective of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India was highlighted during the meeting. The Prime Minister assured all support from the government to the financial sector in achieving the objective, the sources said.

The topics on agenda for the meeting included credit products and efficient models for delivery, financial empowerment through technology, prudential practices for stability and sustainability of the financial sector. Those who attended the brain-storming session included SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, PNB Managing Director S S Mallikarjuna Rao, ICICI Bank Managing Director Sandeep Bakhshi, HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri and HDFC Ltd Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad, among others, sources said.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, bank credit growth tumbled to 7 per cent in May from 11.5 per cent a year ago. The growth is likely to remain muted during the current fiscal due to uncertainty and consequent risk aversion on part of borrowers as well as lenders. To push credit growth, the RBI brought down its benchmark lending rate to a historic low of 4 per cent. However, corporate and retail borrowers are still shying away from taking loans.

In the absence of enough loan demand, banks are forced to park their money with the Reserve Bank under the reverse repo window. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased the monetary policy, reduced reserve requirements and introduced liquidity in the economy to the extent of almost 3.9 per cent of GDP.

Banks and other financial institutions are implementing the bulk of the measures announced in May under the Rs 20.97-lakh crore economic package to deal with the coronavirus crisis..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine says it is sticking to commitments after IMF declines to say if programme on track

Ukraines Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko told Reuters on Wednesday the government was fulfilling its commitments under a 5 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund. Marchenkos comments, given via his press office, came after...

Hong Kong not allowing flights from India; discussions on with Kuwait on bilateral air bubble: Govt

Hong Kong is not allowing flights from India and the Centre is in discussions with the Kuwait government to establish a bilateral air bubble, said the Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday. Earlier this month, India had formed bilateral air...

Tripura extends total lockdown till Aug 4; restrictions on Eid festivities

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday announced that a total lockdown will continue in the state till 5 am on August 4 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission. A three-day total lockdown came into effect in the north e...

Trump says US looking into banning TikTok

Washington DC USA, July 29 SputnikANI President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. We are looking at TikTok, Trump said when asked ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020