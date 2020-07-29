Omaxe posts Rs 126.39 cr loss for Jan-Mar

Realty firm Omaxe on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 126.39 crore for the quarter ending March. It had posted a net profit of Rs 20.82 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous year. Income from operations rose to Rs 355.38 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 307.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2019-20 fiscal year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 97.14 crore as against a net profit of Rs 48.65 crore in the previous year. Income from operations declined to Rs 1,155.63 crore last fiscal from Rs 1,200.24 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.