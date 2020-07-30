Left Menu
India’s US envoy discusses trade, investment with Wisconsin governor

Sandhu, during a virtual meeting with Evers, discussed strategies to tap the potential in the agriculture, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors common to India and Wisconsin that would lead to win-win outcomes for both, the Indian Embassy here said in a statement on Wednesday. During the meeting, the Indian envoy briefed the governor about the initiatives India has taken in healthcare and education and discussed collaboration in these sectors.

India's US envoy discusses trade, investment with Wisconsin governor
India's US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu has discussed trade and people-to-people relations with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, highlighting the investment opportunities in India for win-win outcomes. Sandhu, during a virtual meeting with Evers, discussed strategies to tap the potential in the agriculture, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors common to India and Wisconsin that would lead to win-win outcomes for both, the Indian Embassy here said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Indian envoy briefed the governor about the initiatives India has taken in healthcare and education and discussed collaboration in these sectors. India and Wisconsin share a robust trade and investment relationship.

The total trade between India and Wisconsin is over USD 1 billion. Many Indian companies in the IT, engineering services, medical equipment and manufacturing sectors have invested in the state. These companies have invested close to USD 185 million in Wisconsin, creating over 2,460 jobs, the embassy said, referring to the recent reports.

These companies also add value to local economies and communities through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Similarly, Wisconsin-based companies in the automobiles, electrical equipment, financial services and technology sectors have established a strong presence in India. They include Harley Davidson, Rockwell Automation Inc., ManPower Group among others.

The Indian community has a vibrant presence in Wisconsin, which is also an important destination for Indian students. Close to 1,500 Indian students are studying in educational institutions in Wisconsin. India has a strong education connection with Wisconsin. The tradition of Indian studies started on the University of Wisconsin campus in the mid-1880s, when a Professorship of Sanskrit was established.

Renowned bio-chemist Dr Hargobind Khorana received his Nobel Prize in 1968 for research he conducted at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was on faculty. During the meeting, the Indian envoy underscored the need to revive and strengthen the university-to-university linkages between India and the US, including in the fields of research and development and bio-health.

Sandhu and Evers agreed to further strengthen the multifaceted engagement between India and the state of Wisconsin, the statement added..

