Knives out, curl those biceps as Firework creator challenge launches in India, mega deals worth 5 crores with 25 lakhs in cash up for grabs

Mumbai, 30th July 2020- The much-awaited Firework Creator challenge has gone live in India with creator contracts worth 5 crores and 25 lakhs in cash on offer. Christened ‘Open Challenge’, the competition that will play out in the next 5 weeks will see cyber chefs, fitness and travel junkies, fashionistas and entertainers put out 30 second short videos on the Firework network to participate and claim their dominance in an otherwise cluttered space. A Silicon Valley based decentralised 30 second short video platform, Firework, launched this multimedia campaign to engage with India’s vast creative talent pool and build creator careers. With this challenge Firework is also launching and inviting occupationally generated content creator’s category focusing on professionals like chefs, artists, small and medium business owners, film makers, florists etc. With Firework, creators need not restrict their visual expressions to an app. A completely ‘for creators’ platform, Firework operates on the key principles of open web and offers unrestricted, organic reach to creators through their vast global network and cross platform partners.

The format of the challenge uses Firework’s innovative ‘Interactive story banner’ that converts a standard ad unit into a carousel of vertical videos and a call to action banner allows brands to take the challenge to a wider audience and is not restricted to any one single app. Firework uses its embeds across over 140 locations along with ad units across major portals to ensure that the Open Challenge is truly open to anyone on the web to participate.

CEO of Firework India, Sunil Nair said “India has a culture that is steeped with creative talent and ideas and Firework’s creator challenge is aimed towards deriving these expressions and distribute them in the best possible way. Storytelling has been burdened with the need to create sensation to break through the clutter. The Firework platform is unrestrictive and does not limit such expressions to a closed environment, hence we easily navigate through the clutter. Hence, as a first, these videos will be available on our network platforms across the country to optimize creator growth potential. Over the next 5 weeks, creators will submit their entries to showcase their hashtag videos in food, fitness, travel, fashion related short videos. The campaign will also have a Pride Challenge for the LGBTQ community. These videos will be then evaluated based on creativity and popularity by the Firework jury and 25 winners will be selected, 5 from each category. Winners will be announced on the 27th of August 2020.

Shubh Mukherjee, a film maker and a TEDX speaker entered the #homekitchenchallenge contest early with his beautiful rendition of a cocktail called Michealada “While challenges keep happening, the most exciting part about Firework is that my video will not be viewed based on who downloaded the Firework app. My video will be distributed across a vast network of publishers that Firework has and that is really compelling for any creator” https://fireworktv.com/videos/QyqKMVD.5qA1xb?uid=102545896 Another creator and founder of @glassofwineforme Kunal Khanna said “ I must say, #homekitchenchallenge is so far the biggest thing for all the quality food creators in India. Specially in terms of what firework is willing to invest in us, is completely mind-blowing. This will not only attract quality content creators, but will also persuade them in showcasing high quality 30 seconds content for this challenge. Even i myself invested 3 days for just my 30 seconds entry video, just because i can't miss out on grabbing this opportunity Firework has given us. Firework have developed a strong “for creator” policy that offers attractive monetisation capabilities and ensures safe environment for creators and users to engage. Firework is a completely troll free network and uses a three-tier moderation protocol to ensure video feeds that are free of harmful content The schedule of the challenge is listed below Categories Food Fashion/Beauty Travel/Auto Fitness The Pride Challenge ABOUT FIREWORK Firework is the world’s largest short format video stories platform on the open web that launched in 2018 in Silicon Valley. Since their launch, the platform witnessed rapid global expansion and currently operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, India, South East Asia, Russia and Japan. The platform have built significant value for an ecosystem of brands, publishers and content partners and creators that is driving infinite storytelling capabilities in 30 second videos on the open web Firework creates deep engagement with its users through its cutting edge, innovative editing and camera tools like Reveal and Gemi. The brand safe platform is powered by 3 step moderation system that includes AI, ML and human intervention that filters out any content that may not be suitable for audience.

Firework is a venture backed by Lightspeed, IDG Capital and GSR Ventures. For more information, visit: www.FireworkTV.com and follow @Fireworkhq on Twitter or contact Trigam Mukherjee (9731651640) Trigam@theprophets.in PWR PWR