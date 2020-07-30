Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt imposes safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year till July 2021

After considering the findings of the DGTR, the department of revenue in a notification has said that it is imposing "a safeguard duty" on the product. The department "seeks to continue the levy of safeguard duty on imports of solar cells whether or not assembled in modules or panels for a period of one year, in pursuance of final findings of review investigations issued by DGTR," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:34 IST
Govt imposes safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year till July 2021

The government has imposed safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year till July 2021 to protect domestic manufacturers and discourage cheap imports from countries like China. The move followed recommendation by the commerce ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for continued imposition of the duty for one more year. In its probe, the DGTR had concluded that after a decline in imports in 2018-19 due to the imposition of safeguard duty on “solar cells whether or not assembled in modules or panels”, imports have increased during April-September 2019 due to reduction in rate of the duty from July 30, 2019. After considering the findings of the DGTR, the department of revenue in a notification has said that it is imposing "a safeguard duty" on the product.

The department "seeks to continue the levy of safeguard duty on imports of solar cells whether or not assembled in modules or panels for a period of one year, in pursuance of final findings of review investigations issued by DGTR," it said. A duty of 14.9 per cent will be levied during July 30, 2020, to January 29, 2021, and then 14.5 per cent during January 30, 2021, to July 29, 2021, it added.

The directorate had stated that there has been a significant increase in imports of the cells. "The domestic industry is continuing to suffer serious injury which is evidenced from an overall consideration of its performance, particularly on the basis of its capacity utilisation which is sub-par considering the demand of the product, increasing levels of inventory and negative profitability,” it had said. Imports of solar cells and modules increased to 9,790 MW in 2017-18 from 6,375 MW in 2016-17. The duties were put in place on July 30, 2018. As a consequence, the import volume came down to 8,010 MW in 2018-19. India imposed the duty for the first time on July 30, 2018, for two years. China accounts for nearly 80 per cent of module supplies in India. The renewable energy ministry has also proposed imposing customs duties on some solar power equipment as part of the country's goal of becoming self-sufficient.PTI RR ANS ANS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UK worried about second wave in Europe, more quarantine measures possible

The British authorities are worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and will not hesitate to bring back more quarantine measures, possibly within the next few days, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.Brit...

Scientists map how coronavirus spreads indoor via aerosol

Scientists have simulated how the novel coronavirus spreads indoors via aerosols as infected people speak or exhale, and have found the features of good ventilation that can filter virus particles out of the air, information that may help b...

House COVID oversight panel demands documents from 4 states

The head of a congressional coronavirus oversight panel on Wednesday demanded Tennessees Gov. Bill Lee and three other Republican governors provide documents showing how their states are combating the pandemic. I am writing to request infor...

Sterling rises versus weaker euro; dips back below $1.30

Sterling rose against a weaker euro but fell versus the dollar on Thursday after the 1.30 level reached late in the previous session did not hold, with Brexit and the economic fallout from coronavirus weighing on the currency. Global market...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020