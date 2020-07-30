Left Menu
Development News Edition

KTM offers additional warranty, roadside assistance for bookings before Sep 20

Austrian premium motorcycle brand KTM, which is 48 per cent owned by Bajaj Auto Ltd, on Thursday announced a limited-period offer worth Rs 5,000 for all customers who book any KTM model before September 20.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:16 IST
KTM offers additional warranty, roadside assistance for bookings before Sep 20

Austrian premium motorcycle brand KTM, which is 48 per cent owned by Bajaj Auto Ltd, on Thursday announced a limited-period offer worth Rs 5,000 for all customers who book any KTM model before September 20. The offer includes an additional three-year warranty and free one-year roadside assistance plan, among others, the company said in a release.

"As a part of the package, customers will get free three-year additional warranty over and above the existing two-year warranty, free one-year roadside assistance with coverage across the country and a chance to win an iPhone 11 and KTM Fan package every week with each booking of the KTM bike before September 20," the company said. With a customer base of over 2.7 lakh, India is the largest market for KTM globally.

"KTM is the most loved European brand among the biking enthusiasts in India with a phenomenal response for every product upgrade and introduction. "To further encourage brand aspirants to own a KTM, we have raised the value proposition by providing a limited period offer of free three years extended warranty and one year road side assistance," said Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

During April-June period, KTM reported sales of 33,220 units as compared to 38,267 units in the year-ago period. KTM range includes 125 Duke, 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke, RC 125, RC 200, RC 390 and 390 Adventure. Since its entry into India in 2012, the bike maker has grown its presence to over 365 cities and 460 stores.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Cognizant June qtr income down 29 pc to USD 361 mn

IT company Cognizant has reported 29 per cent drop in June quarter net income at USD 361 million around Rs 2,701 crore, and said it expects FY2020 revenue to be in the range of USD 16.4-16.7 billion. The US-headquartered company, which has ...

US women's soccer told to wait until 2021 for jury trial

If American womens soccer players want a jury trial on their claim of discriminatory working conditions, they must wait until next year. US District Judge R Gary Klausner told the players and the US Soccer Federation on Wednesday that juror...

Australia revamps strategy to tackle poor Aboriginal outcomes

Australia will broaden measures to improve life outcomes for its Indigenous people, it said on Thursday, after efforts over the past decade did little to budge their shorter life expectancy, worse health prospects and higher rate of incarce...

Am perfectly fine, have no symptoms: Sevilla's Nemanja Gudelj after testing COVID-19 positive

Sevillas Nemanja Gudelj, who tested positive for COVID-19 has said that he is perfectly fine and has no symptoms. Good afternoon everybody, after confirming my positive Covid-19 test I want to tell you all that I am perfectly fine, I have n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020