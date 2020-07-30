Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling rises versus weaker euro; dips back below $1.30

Global market sentiment was boosted late on Wednesday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said the bank would "do what we can, and for as long as it takes" to limit the coronavirus damage to the United States' economy, but optimism was tempered by record-high COVID-19 infections. The dollar fell while Powell was speaking, with the pound reaching $1.30 for the first time since early March, but the dollar recouped some recent losses early on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:55 IST
Sterling rises versus weaker euro; dips back below $1.30
Representative image

Sterling rose against a weaker euro but fell versus the dollar on Thursday after the $1.30 level reached late in the previous session did not hold, with Brexit and the economic fallout from coronavirus weighing on the currency. Global market sentiment was boosted late on Wednesday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said the bank would "do what we can, and for as long as it takes" to limit the coronavirus damage to the United States' economy, but optimism was tempered by record-high COVID-19 infections.

The dollar fell while Powell was speaking, with the pound reaching $1.30 for the first time since early March, but the dollar recouped some recent losses early on Thursday. Versus the dollar, the pound was at $1.2984 at 0809 GMT, down 0.1% since New York's close. It was up around 0.2% versus a weaker euro, at 90.535 pence.

"GBP investors remain in a cautious wait-and-see approach as UK-EU trade negotiations (the key driver of the currency) appear at a standstill," wrote ING strategists in a note to clients, adding that cable is being mostly driven by dollar moves in the meantime. "Looking at EUR/GBP, the pair does not appear overly stretched and more potential GBP stress as post-Brexit uncertainty rises points at further upside potential, in our view," they said.

Investors are generally bearish on the pound as the UK and European Union have made little progress on post-Brexit trade arrangements. Britain left the EU in January and its transition period ends on December 31. The EU's banking watchdog said on Wednesday said that banks using Britain as a gateway to the EU must put in place their plans for serving EU customers before the transition period ends.

The outlook for the UK is also hampered by Britain's high COVID-19 death toll. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the number of coronavirus cases in the country is no longer falling, and is at best flat. He also said he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain safe.

Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a note to clients they expected to see sterling weakness over the rest of the year and said that sterling shorts are best expressed against the euro or yen.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-European oil major trading units provide buffer in rough second quarter

The trading units of European oil and gas majors have shielded their second-quarter results from the full force of the corona-induced collapse in demand for fuel, but big writedowns showed the scale of the challenge ahead, results showed on...

Grim Lloyds Bank, StanChart results hit FTSE 100; AstraZeneca gains

Gloomy quarterly results from Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered and a clutch of other firms led the FTSE 100 lower on Thursday, while AstraZeneca rose after topping analysts estimates on the back of strong drug sales during coronavirus-driven...

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...

Cricket-PCB expects England to 'do the right thing' in 2022

Pakistans decision to tour England despite the risks of travelling during the COVID-19 pandemic was not part of a reciprocal agreement but the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB expects its English counterpart to do the right thing in 2022. Pakista...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020