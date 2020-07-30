Left Menu
Indian Red Cross Society to buy 1.80 lakh face masks from KVIC

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has received a purchase order from the Indian Red Cross Society to supply 1.80 lakh face masks. The supply of masks will begin by next month," KVIC said. The execution of this order will require over 20,000 meters of fabric which will generate 9,000 additional man-days for the Khadi artisans, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission has received a purchase order from the Indian Red Cross Society to supply 1.80 lakh face masks. According to KVIC, the masks for Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) will be made of 100 per cent double-twisted handcrafted cotton fabric in brown colour with red piping. "KVIC has especially designed these double-layered cotton masks for the Indian Red Cross Society as per the samples provided by them. The mask will have a suitably printed IRCS logo on the left side and the Khadi India tag on the right side. The supply of masks will begin by next month," KVIC said.

The execution of this order will require over 20,000 meters of fabric which will generate 9,000 additional man-days for the Khadi artisans, it added. "This order will help our Khadi artisans to produce more yarn and fabric and will further add to their income in these difficult times," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said. KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission) said so far it has sold over 10 lakh face masks which include double layered cotton masks and triple-layered silk masks. The biggest order for face masks that the KVIC received was from the Jammu & Kashmir government for 7 lakh masks which have been delivered on time.

KVIC received orders on repeat from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister's Office, Central Government ministries and orders from the general public through KVIC's E-portal. It has also supplied over 20,000 face masks to the Indian Railways..

