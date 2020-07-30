Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eli Lilly starts mid-stage study of COVID-19 treatment

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:00 IST
Eli Lilly starts mid-stage study of COVID-19 treatment

Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it had started mid-stage testing of one of its experimental treatments for COVID-19, as the drugmaker reported second-quarter sales that missed estimates due to the pandemic.

The company has been working on two antibody treatments, LY-CoV555 in partnership with Canadian biotech AbCellera, and another being developed with Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd. Lilly told Reuters last month it could have a drug specifically to treat COVID-19 and authorized for use as early as September, if either of the two antibodies prove successful in trials.

The company said on Thursday LY-CoV555 had moved to mid-stage trials, while the other treatment had demonstrated safety and tolerability to move into further stages of development. Lilly's quarterly sales missed estimates, as it took a nearly $500 million hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Half of that hit came from a delay in patients starting new therapies, Eli Lilly said, and the other half from reduced buying that offset the gain from initial stockpiling by customers during the first quarter. Lilly, which beat second-quarter profit estimates, also raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company now expects 2020 adjusted earnings between $7.20 and $7.40 per share, from its prior range of $6.70 to $6.90 per share. Sales of its diabetes drug Trulicity, the company's biggest money earner, rose about 20% to $1.23 billion, beating estimates of $1.21 billion, according to five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, Lilly earned $1.89 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.56 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue fell 2.4% to $5.50 billion, missing estimates of $5.76 billion.

The company's shares fell 1.7% before the opening bell.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Wheels India to explore more OEMs in wind energy biz: official

Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India on Thursday said the prospects for wind energy business looked good globally and it would explore more original equipment manufacturers in the segment. It has invested in a cast aluminium wheel factory...

In virtual meet with MPs, Sonia Gandhi discusses Rajasthan crisis, COVID-19

By Amit Kumar Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday met with Rajya Sabha MPs of the party via video conferencing and discussed various issues including, the current political crisis in Rajasthan, COVID -19 pandemic and governments mis...

Border troops have disengaged in most localities, situation de-escalating on ground: Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Thursday said that border troops have disengaged in most localities along the Line of Actual Control LAC, the situation on the ground is de-escalating and the temperature is coming down. Speaking a...

Heightening EU frictions, Poland queries pact on violence against women

Polands highest constitutional court is to scrutinize a European pact on violence against women, the prime minister said on Thursday, after a cabinet member said Warsaw should quit the treaty which the nationalist government considers too l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020