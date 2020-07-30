Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niyo rolls out stock grants worth over Rs 100 cr for employees; to hire for tech, product teams

The salary increment and bonuses will be credited to the employees' accounts by the end of this month, according to a statement. The company employs around 1,000 people and the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) programme will cover about 70 per cent of the staff.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:53 IST
Niyo rolls out stock grants worth over Rs 100 cr for employees; to hire for tech, product teams

Fintech firm Niyo on Thursday said it is offering 10-12 per cent salary hikes, bonuses and ESOPs, taking the total stock grants to over Rs 100 crore for all eligible employees. The salary increment and bonuses will be credited to the employees' accounts by the end of this month, according to a statement.

The company employs around 1,000 people and the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) programme will cover about 70 per cent of the staff. Employees who have been working with the company for over a year will be eligible.

Niyo is also planning to ramp up its tech and product teams by the end of March 2021, and will add about 100 more people. It has about 150 people in the tech and product teams. "Niyo has continued to invest in product development even during lockdown, which paid rich dividends in the form of quick business rebound and the successful launch of India's first co-branded savings account," the statement said.

The company added that it believes that COVID-19 will accelerate the digital adoption of financial services and that the current crisis offers a great opportunity to ride the digital wave. "We strongly believe that if employees have a feeling of ownership, they can make a significant contribution to our vision of providing great customer value and experience," Niyo co-founder and CTO Virender Bisht said.

Bisht added that while the past four months have been difficult for the company, all teams have been putting in their best efforts to contribute to Niyo's continued success and realising its long-term vision Niyo has a customer base of 1.5 million people and over 6,000 corporates. The company is backed by investors like Social+Capital, JS Capital and Prime Venture Partners, and has raised about USD 49 million in funding so far..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks sink after US, Germany report record economic drops

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after the US and Germany reported record contractions in their economies in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns. Markets sank further after...

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests: Authorities.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhis Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests Authorities....

CBI registers cheating case against two ex-IITM officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against two former officials of Pune- based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology IITM and a few others for allegedly cheating the institute during a procurement process, an offic...

Pregnant women, disabled should get lower berth in train: HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has said the Railways should modify its reservation system so that pregnant women, the disabled and those who are terminally ill get top priority in the allotment of lower berths. The system where VVIPs Very Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020