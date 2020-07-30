Wipro bags multi-year deal from Metro Bank

IT major Wipro on Thursday said it has inked a multi-year contract with UK-based Metro Bank to deliver testing and environment management services. As part of this partnership, Wipro will leverage its digital and quality engineering capabilities to drive transformation through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps (development, security and operations) enablement, it said in a statement. This will help Metro Bank achieve its objectives around cost, pace and quality of operations and further differentiate them from other high street banks, it added. No financial details of the deal were disclosed. "This directly supports Metro Bank's strategy to become the UK's best community bank by providing outstanding service and solutions to our personal and business customers," Metro Bank's Chief Information Officer Cheryl McCuaig said. Wipro has also been chosen as one of the preferred partners to deliver business-IT services across Metro Bank functions, the statement said. "We are delighted to be chosen as Metro Bank's strategic transformation partner for testing and environment services. We look forward to working together and delivering an ambitious programme that will significantly improve the overall efficiency of technology change," Wipro Senior Vice President and Head - Banking (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Omkar Nisal said.