Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro bags multi-year deal from Metro Bank

As part of this partnership, Wipro will leverage its digital and quality engineering capabilities to drive transformation through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps (development, security and operations) enablement, it said in a statement. Wipro has also been chosen as one of the preferred partners to deliver business-IT services across Metro Bank functions, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:12 IST
Wipro bags multi-year deal from Metro Bank

IT major Wipro on Thursday said it has inked a multi-year contract with UK-based Metro Bank to deliver testing and environment management services. As part of this partnership, Wipro will leverage its digital and quality engineering capabilities to drive transformation through automation, service virtualisation and DevSecOps (development, security and operations) enablement, it said in a statement. This will help Metro Bank achieve its objectives around cost, pace and quality of operations and further differentiate them from other high street banks, it added. No financial details of the deal were disclosed. "This directly supports Metro Bank's strategy to become the UK's best community bank by providing outstanding service and solutions to our personal and business customers," Metro Bank's Chief Information Officer Cheryl McCuaig said. Wipro has also been chosen as one of the preferred partners to deliver business-IT services across Metro Bank functions, the statement said. "We are delighted to be chosen as Metro Bank's strategic transformation partner for testing and environment services. We look forward to working together and delivering an ambitious programme that will significantly improve the overall efficiency of technology change," Wipro Senior Vice President and Head - Banking (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Omkar Nisal said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks sink after US, Germany report record economic drops

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after the US and Germany reported record contractions in their economies in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns. Markets sank further after...

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests: Authorities.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhis Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests Authorities....

CBI registers cheating case against two ex-IITM officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against two former officials of Pune- based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology IITM and a few others for allegedly cheating the institute during a procurement process, an offic...

Pregnant women, disabled should get lower berth in train: HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has said the Railways should modify its reservation system so that pregnant women, the disabled and those who are terminally ill get top priority in the allotment of lower berths. The system where VVIPs Very Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020