Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Film shoots at Apta station fetch CR over Rs 22 lakh

The railway station, located about 70 km away from Mumbai, is the most sought-after location for filmmakers, after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. At least four films including 'Raat Akeli Hai', 'Mumbai Saga' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan' were shot at Apta station in 2019-20, fetching Rs 22.61 lakh for the CR, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:13 IST
Maha: Film shoots at Apta station fetch CR over Rs 22 lakh

Apta railway station in Raigad district continues to be the most popular locale for film shoots, earning the Central Railway over Rs 22 lakh in 2019- 20, a railway official said on Thursday. The railway station, located about 70 km away from Mumbai, is the most sought-after location for filmmakers, after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

At least four films including 'Raat Akeli Hai', 'Mumbai Saga' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan' were shot at Apta station in 2019-20, fetching Rs 22.61 lakh for the CR, the official said. Some of the most iconic scenes of films such as 'Dilwale Dulaniya Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Rang de Basanti', 'Baaghi', 'Khaki' among others, have been shot at Apta station.

"Located on the Panvel-Roha route, Apta station has hill on one side, with a river nearby and is easily accessible by road," said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR. There is also ample space for equipment and vanity vans, he said.

According to the railways, only a few trains halt at Apta, which also has an additional track aiding the movement of special trains booked for film shoots. "As it is just two hours away from Film City in Mumbai, Apta station has become the most preferred location for shooting of web series, documentaries and TV serials," the official said.

Of the 21 film shoots that took place on the CR network, eight films including 'Panga', 'Choked' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' were shot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, fetching an additional income of Rs 44.51 lakh to the railways. In 2019-20, the CR earned Rs 1.33 crore for 21 film shoots, grossing the highest amount of Rs 22.10 lakh from Rajnikant-starrer 'Darbaar' shot at Panvel station, the CR stated.

The CR's public relations department grants permission for film shoots and recently a single window system has been introduced to expedite the process. "This simplified procedure will enable film companies to get permission after submitting necessary documents along with script and application mentioning their requirements," Sutar said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Stocks sink after US, Germany report record economic drops

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after the US and Germany reported record contractions in their economies in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns. Markets sank further after...

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests: Authorities.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhis Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests Authorities....

CBI registers cheating case against two ex-IITM officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against two former officials of Pune- based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology IITM and a few others for allegedly cheating the institute during a procurement process, an offic...

Pregnant women, disabled should get lower berth in train: HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has said the Railways should modify its reservation system so that pregnant women, the disabled and those who are terminally ill get top priority in the allotment of lower berths. The system where VVIPs Very Ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020