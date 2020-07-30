Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra Logistics Q1 loss at Rs 17 cr

“In these challenging conditions, the company has delivered a resilient performance with strong customer retention, cost reduction and improved cash flows," CEO and MD of Mahindra Logistics Rampraveen Swaminathan said. The quarter was expectedly a tough quarter, with the full impact of nationwide lockdowns and disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said adding, significant reduction in industrial activity, widespread Work From Home (WFH) and lower business sentiments impacted the overall economy and the industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:17 IST
Mahindra Logistics Q1 loss at Rs 17 cr

Mahindra Logistics on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 17 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The logistics arm of the Mahindra Group clocked a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 19 crore during the first quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a statement.

The revenue fell 54.39 per cent in the quarter to Rs 410 crore as against Rs 899 crore in the year-ago period. "The company’s operations in the quarter gone by were impacted due to lockdowns and disruptions across the country," it said in a statement. The operations gradually resumed in a phased manner with requisite precautions, it said adding that the company has taken actions to reduce operating costs and fixed costs in the current environment. Despite the current scenario, warehouse space under management increased by 0.25 million square feet, it said.

The company has ensured effective working capital and cash flow management resulting in positive free cash generation in June quarter, the statement added. “In these challenging conditions, the company has delivered a resilient performance with strong customer retention, cost reduction and improved cash flows," CEO and MD of Mahindra Logistics Rampraveen Swaminathan said.

The quarter was expectedly a tough quarter, with the full impact of nationwide lockdowns and disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said adding, significant reduction in industrial activity, widespread Work From Home (WFH) and lower business sentiments impacted the overall economy and the industry. "We witnessed sequentially improving May & June, while the demand remains below pre-COVID-19 levels in most end markets. Our employees health & safety has been our top priority, and we launched programs for safe return to work, skilling and wellness. We have partnered closely with our customers in providing essential services," Swaminathan said. Economic activity has started improving and Mahindra Logistics is well positioned to drive recovery in the coming quarters, he said adding that it has grown customer relationships in e-commerce, FMCG & Pharma, and continue to strengthen focus on delivering solutions, driving operations excellence and leveraging technology.

Mahindra Logistics is an integrated logistics service provider, specializing in supply chain management and enterprise mobility..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

3 Assam Rifles personnel killed, 6 injured in insurgent ambush

Three Assam Rifles personnel were killed and six others injured in an ambush by suspected insurgents of the banned Peoples Liberation Army in Manipurs Chandel district, Indian Army sources said on Thursday. Suspected militants waited behind...

Leaders across political divide condole Somen Mitra's death

Leaders across West Bengals political divide on Thursday condoled the death of state Congress president Somen Mitra, describing him as a grassroots politician who valued personal relationships despite political rivalry. Mitra passed away at...

Stocks sink after US, Germany report record economic drops

Stocks are falling in early trading on Wall Street Thursday after the US and Germany reported record contractions in their economies in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread shutdowns. Markets sank further after...

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests: Authorities.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhis Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she will undergo routine tests Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020