Second COVID-19 death registered in Andaman
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported its second COVID-19 fatality as a 45-year-old man died at a hospital here, a health bulletin said on Thursday. The man was working as a security guard at the D&K City residential complex here, he said. Meanwhile, 38 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's tally to 428, the bulletin said.PTI | Portblair | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:23 IST
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported its second COVID-19 fatality as a 45-year-old man died at a hospital here, a health bulletin said on Thursday. The man from Teylorabad area in Port Blair succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, while undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital.
He was also suffering from diabetes, a health department official said. The man was working as a security guard at the D&K City residential complex here, he said.
Meanwhile, 38 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's tally to 428, the bulletin said. The number of active cases now stands at 225, while 201 people have recovered from the disease.
The Andaman and Nicobar administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown on weekends, beginning August 1, to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Nicobar Islands
- Port Blair
- GB Pant Hospital
- D&K City
ALSO READ
Trump calls COVID school closures a "terrible decision"; deaths rise in 3 Southern states
Trump calls COVID school closures a 'terrible decision' as cases and deaths rise
Soccer-Australia moves A-League playoffs back a week amid COVID-19 surge
‘Country-driven’ approach needed to limit COVID-19 damage to food security
5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram