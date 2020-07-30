Second COVID-19 death registered in Andaman

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported its second COVID-19 fatality as a 45-year-old man died at a hospital here, a health bulletin said on Thursday. The man from Teylorabad area in Port Blair succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, while undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital.

He was also suffering from diabetes, a health department official said. The man was working as a security guard at the D&K City residential complex here, he said.

Meanwhile, 38 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's tally to 428, the bulletin said. The number of active cases now stands at 225, while 201 people have recovered from the disease.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has decided to impose a complete lockdown on weekends, beginning August 1, to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.