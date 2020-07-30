Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt to join hands with CII for holding Virual Agritech conclave in Oct

The CM was interacting through video conferencing with the new office bearers of the CII, who recently took over the 2020-21 term. During the interaction, the CII sought the support and partnership of the government of Punjab, to which the chief minister agreed, said an official release here.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:10 IST
Punjab govt to join hands with CII for holding Virual Agritech conclave in Oct

The Punjab government will partner with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in organising the 'Virtual Agritech' conclave from October 16 to 22, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Thursday. The CM was interacting through video conferencing with the new office bearers of the CII, who recently took over the 2020-21 term.

During the interaction, the CII sought the support and partnership of the government of Punjab, to which the chief minister agreed, said an official release here. On its part, the CII offered its services to the state government in skill development, promoting ease of doing business, conservation of water and disinvestment of non-core assets.

In the field of skill development, it proposed the development of model career centres, for which the state government would provide building while the operations would be handled by the CII. The chief minister directed his officials to discuss and explore the suggestion with the CII team.

The CM said that of the 2.6 lakh units in the state, 2.34 lakh were already functional. He also expressed happiness at the fact that Punjab had emerged as the second-largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment in the country after Tamil Nadu.

Expressing concern over reports that migrant labour was being forced to pay exorbitantly to return to Punjab in buses, the CII delegation requested the CM to take up with the Government of India the matter of running more trains to bring labour back from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise

Nepal will reopen its Himalayan mountains including Mount Everest to climbers for the autumn season, officials said on Thursday, to boost the tourism-dependent economy despite rising coronavirus infections.Home to eight of the worlds 14 tal...

Nepal resumes mountaineering activities after five months

The Nepal government on Thursday resumed the mountaineering activities five months after they were halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official has said. The government has opened mountain peaks for climbers and...

Ireland reports highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since May

Ireland reported its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases for two months on Thursday, with 85 cases confirmed compared to an average of around 20 per day during the past two weeks.That was the highest daily number reported in Ireland sinc...

InterGlobe Aviation board to discuss further on raising funds

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the countrys largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday decided to further deliberate on plans to raise funds. A day after announcing financial results for the June quarter, the companys board met...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020