Punjab govt to join hands with CII for holding Virual Agritech conclave in Oct

The Punjab government will partner with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in organising the 'Virtual Agritech' conclave from October 16 to 22, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Thursday. The CM was interacting through video conferencing with the new office bearers of the CII, who recently took over the 2020-21 term.

During the interaction, the CII sought the support and partnership of the government of Punjab, to which the chief minister agreed, said an official release here. On its part, the CII offered its services to the state government in skill development, promoting ease of doing business, conservation of water and disinvestment of non-core assets.

In the field of skill development, it proposed the development of model career centres, for which the state government would provide building while the operations would be handled by the CII. The chief minister directed his officials to discuss and explore the suggestion with the CII team.

The CM said that of the 2.6 lakh units in the state, 2.34 lakh were already functional. He also expressed happiness at the fact that Punjab had emerged as the second-largest manufacturer of personal protective equipment in the country after Tamil Nadu.

Expressing concern over reports that migrant labour was being forced to pay exorbitantly to return to Punjab in buses, the CII delegation requested the CM to take up with the Government of India the matter of running more trains to bring labour back from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar..