S N Rajeswari appointed CMD of Oriental Insurance

S N Rajeswari has been appointed the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), according to a Personnel Ministry order on Thursday. Rajeswari is currently General Manager of New India Assurance Company Limited. She has been appointed the CMD of OICL till the date of her superannuation, i.e. May 31, 2022, the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:07 IST
S N Rajeswari has been appointed the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), according to a Personnel Ministry order on Thursday. Rajeswari is currently General Manager of New India Assurance Company Limited.

She has been appointed the CMD of OICL till the date of her superannuation, i.e. May 31, 2022, the order said. OICL is a public sector general insurance company with its headquarters in New Delhi.

