Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks falter as global growth fears temper tech boost

Asian shares wobbled in a choppy session on Friday as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment, despite strong U.S. tech earnings and signs of manufacturing recovery in China and Japan.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 09:15 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks falter as global growth fears temper tech boost

Asian shares wobbled in a choppy session on Friday as abysmal economic data from the United States and rising global COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment, despite strong U.S. tech earnings and signs of manufacturing recovery in China and Japan. The U.S. dollar was also set for its worst month in a decade amid expectations the Fed will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy for years.

U.S. GDP collapsed at a 32.9% annualized rate in the second quarter, the deepest decline on record, while jobless claims rose last week, adding to signs the momentum of economic recovery has slowed. Those figures overshadowed positive manufacturing data from China and Japan. China's official Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) data showed that factory activity grew in July for a fifth straight month and at a faster pace, defying expectations of a slowdown, while Japan's industrial output snapped four months of declines in June.[

"We are seeing some tentative signs of an improvement in global trade flows as economies reopen, but the overhang from recessionary conditions in the developed world and rising infection rates are kind of a focus for investors at the moment," said Ryan Felsman, senior economist at CommSec in Sydney. After rising in early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside Japan turned lower by late morning. It was last down 0.22%.

Australian shares slid 1.85% amid month-end profit taking and Seoul's Kospi ticked down 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.87% as a stronger yen weighed on exporters. Chinese blue-chips were last down 0.29% in a choppy session.

But futures resolutely pointed to a positive open on Wall Street on Friday after Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet reported quarterly earnings on the same day for the first time ever, all topping Wall Street estimates. "All of them punched the lights out with respect to their earnings numbers," said National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill. "It looks like it should be a pretty risk positive run into the weekend."

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.38%. Deemed "stay-at-home" winners as millions of Americans were ordered indoors to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of the largest U.S. technology companies have hit record highs in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the economy into its steepest contraction since the Great Depression.

U.S. stock markets, oil prices and the dollar slid on Thursday as the new data underscored the deep economic impact of the coronavirus and U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the November election. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 225.92 points, or 0.85%, to 26,313.65, the S&P 500 lost 12.22 points, or 0.38%, to 3,246.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.87 points, or 0.43%, to 10,587.81.

In the currency market, the dollar slumped 0.39% against the yen to 104.31, while the euro jumped 0.4% to buy $1.1889. The greenback remains on course for its worst month in a decade, with the dollar index dropping 0.12% to 92.679.

Crude oil recovered from an overnight slump, with global benchmark Brent crude rising 0.54% to 43.17 a barrel. U.S. crude added 0.3% to $40.04 per barrel. Gold also turned higher, with spot gold trading 0.48% higher at $1,968.84 per ounce, just short of record highs.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes yielded 0.525%, down from a U.S. close of 0.541% on Thursday. The two-year yield touched 0.1133% compared with a U.S. close of 0.121%.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox, Royals seek spark in weekend series

With a shortened major league schedule and expanded playoffs this year, division matchups matter more than ever. For the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, who have each only played American League Central opponents thus far, the...

Abhishek Bachchan takes late night walk in hospital, talks about 'light at the end of the tunnel"

Taking a late-night walk in the hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday spoke about the light at the end of the tunnel as he shared a picture of an empty corridor. Light at the end of the tun...

Ryan Moore, Adam Schenk share lead at Tahoe Mountain

Ryan Moore curled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th for a share of the lead with Adam Schenk in the PGA Tours Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mountain Club. Moore and Schenk had 14-point rounds under the modified Stableford scoring...

Judge homer saves Yankees vs. Orioles

Luke Voit hit a grand slam in the first inning for the visiting New York Yankees, but it was a three-run homer from Aaron Judge in the top of the ninth that gave them an 8-6 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. New Yor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020