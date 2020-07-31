Left Menu
SBI's Q1 profit surges 81 pc to Rs 4,189 cr

On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit rose by 62 per cent to Rs 4,776.50 crore as against Rs 2,950.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest bank SBI on Friday posted an 81 percent spike in standalone net profit at Rs 4,189.34 crore for the first quarter of current fiscal as bad loans declined. The lender had reported a net profit of Rs 2,312.02 crore in the April-June quarter of 2019-20.

State Bank of India's (SBI) standalone total income increased to Rs 74,457.86 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 as against Rs 70,653.23 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the financial results posted by the bank on stock exchanges. Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 5.44 percent at June-end, over 7.53 percent at June-end last year.

Similarly, net NPAs also declined to 1.8 percent in June 2020 against 3.07 percent a year ago. On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit rose by 62 percent to Rs 4,776.50 crore as against Rs 2,950.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At the same time, total income increased Rs 87.984.33 crore as compared to Rs 83,274.04 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

