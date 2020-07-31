Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABB India opens new robotics facility for digital transformation of manufacturing

ABB India has opened a new robotics solutions delivery facility that will enable customers to reap the benefits of Industry 4.0 going at the heart of helping India become a resilient high-tech manufacturing economy in the world.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:20 IST
ABB India opens new robotics facility for digital transformation of manufacturing
ABB has about 1.1 lakh employees in over 100 countries.. Image Credit: ANI

ABB India has opened a new robotics solutions delivery facility that will enable customers to reap the benefits of Industry 4.0 going at the heart of helping India become a resilient high-tech manufacturing economy in the world. Spread over 3,600 square metres at the ABB Nelamangala factory premises here, the new facility will enable ABB India to deliver robotic applications and digital solutions for a variety of Indian industries including automotive, food and beverage, electronics and other upcoming sectors.

The facility houses a modern shop floor that can run proof of concepts and factory acceptance tests for 1,000 ABB robots every year, which doubles the company's capacity. This enables rapid innovation, adaption, optimisation and agile delivery of made-to-order robotics applications for Indian customers. "The new facility harnesses the powers of ABB's deep global expertise and knowledge of Indian industrial landscape to support our customer base," said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB India.

"Even with increased demand for automation, the penetration of robotics, especially in small and medium enterprises is still low in India compared to the global average. With the help of the new and improved robotics facility, we will be able to share our knowledge and encourage Indian manufacturers to embrace our game-changing technologies and become best-in-class manufacturers for local and global markets." The facility includes a demonstration centre where the latest technologies in robotic welding, gluing and material handling will be showcased and can be used to carry out joint prove-out sessions with customers.

Additionally, the facility will host a paint lab where customers can run simulations of a broad range of industrial painting applications, said ABB India in a statement. ABB is one of the leading suppliers of robots, robot systems, and machine and factory automation solutions, having shipped over four lakh robot solutions across the globe. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

East Turkistan govt-in-exile urges Muslim world to break silence on Chinese oppression in Xinjiang

East Turkistan Government-in-exile has called on Muslims countries to break their silence on Chinese oppression and support people of Xinjiang in their fight against decades of occupation and genocide by Chinese Communist Party. East Turkis...

Nine die after consuming sanitiser in Andhra's Prakasam district

As many as nine people died allegedly after consuming hand sanitiser here in Kurichedu village, said police on Friday. While speaking to ANI over the phone, Darsi Deputy superintendent of police DSP K Prakasa Rao said that the nine people d...

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

With World’s 1st AI and ML Powered Annual-Recurring-Subscription-Model, Frinza Is All Set to Disrupt the Global Gifting Industry

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Incorporated in 2018, FRINZA is an aggressively growing online gifting startup that is all set to take the gifting space by storm as it plans to roll out worlds first and one of its kind Art...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020