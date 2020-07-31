ABB India opens new robotics facility for digital transformation of manufacturing

ABB India has opened a new robotics solutions delivery facility that will enable customers to reap the benefits of Industry 4.0 going at the heart of helping India become a resilient high-tech manufacturing economy in the world. Spread over 3,600 square metres at the ABB Nelamangala factory premises here, the new facility will enable ABB India to deliver robotic applications and digital solutions for a variety of Indian industries including automotive, food and beverage, electronics and other upcoming sectors.

The facility houses a modern shop floor that can run proof of concepts and factory acceptance tests for 1,000 ABB robots every year, which doubles the company's capacity. This enables rapid innovation, adaption, optimisation and agile delivery of made-to-order robotics applications for Indian customers. "The new facility harnesses the powers of ABB's deep global expertise and knowledge of Indian industrial landscape to support our customer base," said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB India.

"Even with increased demand for automation, the penetration of robotics, especially in small and medium enterprises is still low in India compared to the global average. With the help of the new and improved robotics facility, we will be able to share our knowledge and encourage Indian manufacturers to embrace our game-changing technologies and become best-in-class manufacturers for local and global markets." The facility includes a demonstration centre where the latest technologies in robotic welding, gluing and material handling will be showcased and can be used to carry out joint prove-out sessions with customers.

Additionally, the facility will host a paint lab where customers can run simulations of a broad range of industrial painting applications, said ABB India in a statement. ABB is one of the leading suppliers of robots, robot systems, and machine and factory automation solutions, having shipped over four lakh robot solutions across the globe. (ANI)