Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa economy could contract 8.2% if second COVID-19 wave hits, OECD says

South Africa was in recession before the pandemic struck, with recurring power cuts by struggling state utility Eskom and weak business confidence dampening economic activity. President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has promised to fast-track reforms to raise economic growth potential, but some investors are becoming restless about the pace of change.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:21 IST
South Africa economy could contract 8.2% if second COVID-19 wave hits, OECD says
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

South Africa's economy could contract 8.2% this year, and grow just 0.6% in 2021, if a second wave of COVID-19 cases hits the country and its main trading partners, the OECD said on Friday.

If a second wave of infections is avoided, the economy will contract 7.5% in 2020 before rebounding 2.5% next year, the OECD said in a report on Africa's most industrialised economy. South Africa was in recession before the pandemic struck, with recurring power cuts by struggling state utility Eskom and weak business confidence dampening economic activity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has promised to fast-track reforms to raise economic growth potential, but some investors are becoming restless about the pace of change. "South Africa cannot afford to delay reforms. It is essential to undertake reforms to restore long-run fiscal sustainability and growth, while continuing to support the economy in the short run," Alvaro Pereira, the OECD's economics department country studies director, told a news conference.

National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane told the news conference that low levels of productivity and competitiveness were inhibiting job creation and investment, and said the government was focused on addressing those problems. In its report, the OECD - a global organisation that seeks to promote economic growth, prosperity and sustainable development - suggested the South African government was right to prioritise reining in the public sector wage bill, which it said was high by OECD standards.

The OECD proposed indexing civil servants' salaries below inflation for three years, a move likely to exacerbate existing conflict between the government and trade unions, who are already fighting in the courts over promised wage increases. Other recommendations included developing tourism, raising investment in transport infrastructure, easing regulatory restrictions and reforming the pension system to boost coverage.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Trump now says he doesn't want to postpone presidential elections in November

Donald Trump has quickly taken back his suggestion to delay Novembers presidential election over alleged fraud concerns after he failed to garner support from top Republicans. Seeking a second consecutive term, Trump is facing a formidable ...

Somen Mitra's death leaves Bengal Cong unit rudderless; search on for new chief

The death of West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has not just left a deep void in the party but triggered an unprecedented crisis, with the leadership now at its wits end trying to choose a successor who would steer the party in the ...

'Rajput's family pressured me to give statement against Rhea'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend has sent an e-mail to Mumbai Police, alleging that the family members of the late Bollywood star pressurised him to give a statement against actress Rhea Chakraborty, an official said on Friday. The purpor...

Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighbourhood

Most of us have accepted COVID-19 face masks as an inconvenient, albeit necessary, safety measure. For the style conscious like James Maina Mwangi, however, they are an unmissable fashion opportunity. Mwangis brightly coloured suits and hat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020