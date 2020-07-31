Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia Motors crosses 1-lakh car sales milestone in India

The company entered the Indian market with the launch of its now-popular SUV Seltos in August 2019 and later on launched multipurpose vehicle Carnival. "The company becomes the fastest automaker in India to reach this landmark in just 11 months since the launch of its debut car last year, a record number for any new entrant to achieve in such a short time," Kia Motors India said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 15:46 IST
Kia Motors crosses 1-lakh car sales milestone in India
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Friday said it has crossed the 1-lakh cumulative sales milestone in India within 11 months since it started selling vehicles here. The company entered the Indian market with the launch of its now-popular SUV Seltos in August 2019 and later on launched multipurpose vehicle Carnival.

"The company becomes the fastest automaker in India to reach this landmark in just 11 months since the launch of its debut car last year, a record number for any new entrant to achieve in such a short time," Kia Motors India said in a statement. Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said, "2019 marked an important year for Kia as we introduced our first car for the Indian market with an aim to become a household name in the country. We are overwhelmed with the response and acceptance that Indian customers have shown towards us." Reaching the 1-lakh milestone with just two products in record 11-month time is a testament to the company's commitment to India, he added.

"Today marks a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India and after the immense success of Seltos and Carnival, we are confident to keep up the positive momentum and lead the Indian automobile industry by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of the customers with the upcoming Kia Sonet," Shim said. Kia Motors India said it will have the global premiere of the compact SUV Kia Sonet on August 7, followed by market launch during the festive season.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin hopes Belarus will soon free Russian men detained in alleged plot

The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped that more than 30 Russian private security contractors detained in neighbouring Belarus and accused of plotting acts of terrorism would soon be released. Russia a day earlier demanded an explanation over ...

INSIGHT-Pandemic at the disco: the COVID outbreak that began in a French bar

The Hacienda bar in this French seaside resort was heaving with Saturday night revellers a crowd of people, beer glasses and smartphones in hand, moving to the sounds of pop and hip-hop music as red and blue strobe lights flashed.The scenes...

INSIGHT -'No tourist, no dollar': Pandemic decimates livelihoods of Kenya's Maasai

By Nita Bhalla MAASAI MARA NATIONAL RESERVE, Kenya, July 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F or more than 50 years, Loiman Letolo, 70, has peddled her colourful beaded necklaces and bracelets to safari-goers at the entrance gates to Kenyas Ma...

Delhi violence: HC dismisses ex-councillor Ishrat Jahan’s plea in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan, booked under anti-terror law UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi in February, challenging an order that extended b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020