Kia Motors crosses 1-lakh car sales milestone in India

South Korean auto major Kia Motors on Friday said it has crossed the 1-lakh cumulative sales milestone in India within 11 months since it started selling vehicles here. The company entered the Indian market with the launch of its now-popular SUV Seltos in August 2019 and later on launched multipurpose vehicle Carnival.

"The company becomes the fastest automaker in India to reach this landmark in just 11 months since the launch of its debut car last year, a record number for any new entrant to achieve in such a short time," Kia Motors India said in a statement. Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said, "2019 marked an important year for Kia as we introduced our first car for the Indian market with an aim to become a household name in the country. We are overwhelmed with the response and acceptance that Indian customers have shown towards us." Reaching the 1-lakh milestone with just two products in record 11-month time is a testament to the company's commitment to India, he added.

"Today marks a proud moment for all of us at Kia Motors India and after the immense success of Seltos and Carnival, we are confident to keep up the positive momentum and lead the Indian automobile industry by addressing the unmet needs and aspirations of the customers with the upcoming Kia Sonet," Shim said. Kia Motors India said it will have the global premiere of the compact SUV Kia Sonet on August 7, followed by market launch during the festive season.