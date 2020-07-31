Left Menu
DGFT lays out procedure for exports of surgical masks, medical goggles, diagnostic kits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:40 IST
Representative image

Online applications filed by exporters only from August 5 to 8 will be considered for getting licences or permission by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for shipments of 2- and 3-ply surgical masks, medical goggles and diagnostic kits, according to trade notices of the DGFT. This is part of the procedure laid out by the Directorate for exporters to file applications to seek licence for shipments of these goods.

According to the directorate, exports of 20 lakh medical goggles per month and four crore 2- and 3-ply surgical masks per month are permitted. Similarly, the monthly export quota fixed for different diagnostic kits includes 238 lakh VTM kits, 149 lakh RNA extraction kits and 114 lakh RT-PCR kits.

As per the laid down procedure and criteria for submission and approval of applications for export of diagnostic kits, only manufacturer exporters can apply through DGFT's online system. Online applications for export of these items "filed from August 5 to 8, 2020, will only be considered", according to the trade notices of the directorate.

It said the validity of the export licence will be for three months only. It added that only one application per import-export code (IEC) may be considered during the month.

The exporter will have to submit certain documents that include copy of purchase order or invoice and a copy of IEC. Further, the masks and goggles can be exported by both manufacturer and merchant exporter.

