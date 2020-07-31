Left Menu
He joined HP in 2005 and has held various leadership positions across HP's Personal Systems, Print, and Graphics Solutions Businesses. From 2013 to 2017, he was senior director of Personal Systems at HP India. Prior to joining HP, Patel held positions at Wipro Infotech, Wipro Peripherals and TVS Electronics in India..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:55 IST
HP appoints Ketan Patel as Greater India Managing Director

Tech major HP on Friday said it has appointed Ketan Patel as the managing director of its Greater India operations. In this role, he will be responsible for the company's business in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, a statement said.

He replaces Vinay Awasthi who is moving to a new role as head of Print Operations for Supply Chain. Effective August 1, Patel will report to HP Chief Commercial Officer Christoph Schell, the statement added.

As one of the world's fastest-growing economies, India is on the cusp of a digital transformation revolution, where technology will play a central role in how we work, live and play, Schell said. "This is an opportunity for HP to deliver innovation and drive growth in the local economies where we operate. As a proven leader with rich experience and a deep understanding of the market, I am confident that Ketan will add immense value to our customer and partner ecosystem in the region," he added.

Patel was previously the head of Personal Systems Category for Greater Asia, where he led the computing business that included hardware, services and solutions across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and Korea. He joined HP in 2005 and has held various leadership positions across HP's Personal Systems, Print, and Graphics Solutions Businesses.

From 2013 to 2017, he was senior director of Personal Systems at HP India. Prior to joining HP, Patel held positions at Wipro Infotech, Wipro Peripherals and TVS Electronics in India..

