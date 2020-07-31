Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Pandemic boost for Big Tech set to drive Wall St higher

Trading in Alphabet Inc was more subdued as quarterly sales fell for the first time in its 16 years as a public company. A surge in the stock price of the four companies, which make up nearly a fifth of the S&P 500's value, as well as aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus have sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq to record highs and set the S&P 500 on course for its fourth straight monthly gain.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:16 IST
US STOCKS-Pandemic boost for Big Tech set to drive Wall St higher

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday after tech titans Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook posted blowout quarterly earnings, helping keep nagging pandemic nerves at bay. Apple Inc surged 7% premarket, setting the stock on course to open at a record high, as it delivered year-on-year revenue gains across every category and in every geography.

Amazon.com Inc jumped 6.2% after posting the biggest profit in its 26-year history, while Facebook Inc gained 6.7% as it reported better-than-expected revenue. Trading in Alphabet Inc was more subdued as quarterly sales fell for the first time in its 16 years as a public company.

A surge in the stock price of the four companies, which make up nearly a fifth of the S&P 500's value, as well as aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus have sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq to record highs and set the S&P 500 on course for its fourth straight monthly gain. The benchmark index is now about 4% shy of its February all-time high, but faltering macroeconomic data and rising COVID-19 cases are making investors cautious again.

Figures on Thursday confirmed the sharpest contraction in U.S. GDP since the Great Depression, while rising jobless weekly claims suggested a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling. "There is a little bit of a balancing act between the positives and negatives - a deluge of pretty strong tech earnings that we got last night and then the struggle in Congress to try to get the COVID stimulus package passed," said Dan Eye, head of asset allocation and equity research at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Investors betting on more U.S. government stimulus, before an extra $600-per-week federal jobless benefit expires on Friday, have also been disappointed as the Senate adjourned for the weekend and will return on Monday. "We've already seen a lot of positives play out and that's reflected in pricing. We don't think that the market has priced in a cushion for unexpected events on the downside," Eye said.

At 8:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 123.5 points, or 1.14%. The second quarter earning season is past the halfway mark with about 82.4% of companies beating significantly lowered estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Among blue-chip Dow constituents, Caterpillar Inc rose 3.6% after the heavy equipment maker beat quarterly profit forecast, while Merck & Co Inc gained 2.4% after raising its full-year earnings forecast. Ford Motor Co rose 2.8% after signaling ample cash-on-hand for the year even as it forecast a full-year loss.

Drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc fell 3.5% as it posted worse-than-expected quarterly results. Oil majors Chevron Corp shed 3.5% after reporting an $8.3 billion loss on asset writedowns from plummeting fuel prices, while ExxonMobil Corp dropped 1.3% after a second consecutive quarterly loss.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Poland considers new restrictions after record rise in COVID-19 cases

The Polish government will consider new restrictions for certain parts of Poland with the most new coronavirus cases, a government official said on Friday, after the number of new cases rose by a record amount for the second successive day....

1,000 beds added in Coimbatore district for COVID-19 treatment

Strengthening treatment of COVID-19 patients, an additional 1,000 beds had been added in the district, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday. Speaking at a coronavirus review meeting here with the heads of all department...

Cast as Belarusian "Joan of Arc", ex-teacher rallies thousands against veteran leader

Just weeks after emerging from political obscurity to run for president, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya took the stage as darkness fell on Thursday and addressed the biggest opposition rally in Belarus since the collapse of the Soviet Union.Occasio...

Telangana launches website for PV Narasimha Rao s birth centenary celebrations

The Telangana government on Friday launched a dedicated website as a platform to showcase birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. TRS MP and Chairman of the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020