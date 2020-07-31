Left Menu
Development News Edition

RIL shares decline 2 pc post earnings

In traded volume terms on Friday, 12.83 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 3 crore on the NSE during the day. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported record net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in June quarter after one-time gain from stake sale as well as bumper telecom revenues cushioned COVID-19-hit earnings from refining, petchem and retail segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:20 IST
RIL shares decline 2 pc post earnings

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday declined 2 per cent on profit-booking after the company announced a record net profit for the June quarter. The stock dipped 1.98 per cent to close at Rs 2,066.95 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 2.62 per cent to Rs 2,053.30.

Reliance Industries was the top loser on the Sensex chart. On the NSE, it settled 1.84 per cent lower at Rs 2,070. The stock was recently in demand as it had gained in eight consecutive trading days from July 17-28, rising 18.14 per cent. In traded volume terms on Friday, 12.83 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 3 crore on the NSE during the day.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday reported record net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in June quarter after one-time gain from stake sale as well as bumper telecom revenues cushioned COVID-19-hit earnings from refining, petchem and retail segments. The net profit in April-June was 30.6 per cent higher than it was in the same period a year back, and bettered the company's previous best of Rs 11,640 crore earning in October-December 2019, the company said in a statement.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it had a one-time gain of Rs 4,966 crore from sale of 49 per cent stake in fuel retailing venture to BP plc. This together with 183 per cent jump in Reliance Jio's standalone net profit to Rs 2,520 crore covered up drop in earnings from mainstay segments.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) declined by 11.8 per cent to Rs 21,585 crore "due to lower contribution from oil-to-chemical (O2C) business, which was impacted by significant demand destruction and margin pressure across transportation fuels and polyester chain". Also, lower realisation in the export market impacted profitability.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Poland considers new restrictions after record rise in COVID-19 cases

The Polish government will consider new restrictions for certain parts of Poland with the most new coronavirus cases, a government official said on Friday, after the number of new cases rose by a record amount for the second successive day....

1,000 beds added in Coimbatore district for COVID-19 treatment

Strengthening treatment of COVID-19 patients, an additional 1,000 beds had been added in the district, Local Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Friday. Speaking at a coronavirus review meeting here with the heads of all department...

Cast as Belarusian "Joan of Arc", ex-teacher rallies thousands against veteran leader

Just weeks after emerging from political obscurity to run for president, Svetlana Tikhanouskaya took the stage as darkness fell on Thursday and addressed the biggest opposition rally in Belarus since the collapse of the Soviet Union.Occasio...

Telangana launches website for PV Narasimha Rao s birth centenary celebrations

The Telangana government on Friday launched a dedicated website as a platform to showcase birth centenary celebrations of the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. TRS MP and Chairman of the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020