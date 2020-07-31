Left Menu
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Q1 net loss at Rs 32.37 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.52 lakh for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 325.20 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:55 IST
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.37 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on account of the coronavirus lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.52 lakh for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 325.20 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 626.12 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. As on July 31, 2020, MHRIL has re-opened 20 resorts. "As our members start holidaying, once travel restrictions are eased off, we expect our occupancies to go up," the company said. Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India closed at Rs 157.70 per scrip on BSE, up 0.54 per cent from its previous close.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

With 176 new coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad tally rises to 26,517; four patients die, taking toll to 1,597: Health department.

With 176 new coronavirus cases, Ahmedabad tally rises to 26,517 four patients die, taking toll to 1,597 Health department....

Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch

Irish Muslims performed prayers to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha on Friday in Dublins Croke Park Gaelic sports stadium, a site of historic importance for Irish nationalists who always had a deep connection with the once dominant Catholic...

Amazon closer to launching satellites, upping internet reach

Amazon.com is one step closer to space. The company received government approval to put more than 3,200 satellites into orbit with the goal of beaming internet service to earth.Amazon said the satellites could provide internet to parts of t...

Centre derives 'sadistic pleasure' by inflicting pain, misery on Delhiites: AAP

The Centre derives sadistic pleasure by inflicting pain and misery on the people of Delhi and undermining the democratically elected government here, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday. The partys reaction comes shortly after Delhi L...
