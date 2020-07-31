Honor forays into India PC market; to expand smartphone portfolio

Left Menu
Chinese smart devices brand Honor on Friday forayed into the laptop market in India and said it is also eyeing a bigger play in the affordable smartphone segment. Peng said the company has onboarded 95 per cent of the top 160 mobile apps that are used in India in the AppGallery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Chinese smart devices brand Honor on Friday forayed into the laptop market in India and said it is also eyeing a bigger play in the affordable smartphone segment. The company, owned by Chinese telecom equipment major Huawei, launched the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in the Indian market. "We are committed to bring new products and manufacture here in India. For laptops, we are just launching our first product in India and we would definitely like to see the response from consumers," Honor India President Charles Peng said. Honor MagicBook 15, priced at Rs 42,990, will be available on Flipkart from August 5. The company also launched Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 range. "We aim to have 50-70 per cent of contribution in the entry level to Rs 15,000 segment in third quarter, with the launch of Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones. We may very soon launch another smartphone in the last quarter of this year," Peng added. Due to the US government prohibiting American companies from collaborating with Huawei, Honor comes loaded with its own app store -- AppGallery. Peng said the company has onboarded 95 per cent of the top 160 mobile apps that are used in India in the AppGallery. "Over 10 lakh new users have registered in AppGallery in India in the last six month. There has been a 31 per cent increase in active users of AppGallery in the last six months," he added.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

