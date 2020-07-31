Honor forays into India PC market; to expand smartphone portfolio

Chinese smart devices brand Honor on Friday forayed into the laptop market in India and said it is also eyeing a bigger play in the affordable smartphone segment. The company, owned by Chinese telecom equipment major Huawei, launched the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop in the Indian market. "We are committed to bring new products and manufacture here in India. For laptops, we are just launching our first product in India and we would definitely like to see the response from consumers," Honor India President Charles Peng said. Honor MagicBook 15, priced at Rs 42,990, will be available on Flipkart from August 5. The company also launched Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 range. "We aim to have 50-70 per cent of contribution in the entry level to Rs 15,000 segment in third quarter, with the launch of Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones. We may very soon launch another smartphone in the last quarter of this year," Peng added. Due to the US government prohibiting American companies from collaborating with Huawei, Honor comes loaded with its own app store -- AppGallery. Peng said the company has onboarded 95 per cent of the top 160 mobile apps that are used in India in the AppGallery. "Over 10 lakh new users have registered in AppGallery in India in the last six month. There has been a 31 per cent increase in active users of AppGallery in the last six months," he added.