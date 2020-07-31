Blue Dart Express incurs Rs 126 cr loss in Apr-Jun

Logistics player Blue Dart Express on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 125.84 crore in the April-June quarter, hit by coronavirus induced lockdowns. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.99 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total income on a consolidated basis reduced to Rs 418.83 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 794.73 crore in the corresponding period last year. Commenting on the results, Blue Dart Express Managing Director Balfour Manuel said: "The business environment was extremely challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic....The national lockdown during the quarter impacted our results as the GDP continues to be in negative territory, and the eco system for an efficient supply chain was dislocated but we continued our role as nation's trade facilitators moving essential items."