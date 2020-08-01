New NTPC Director (Commercial) takes charge
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 11:49 IST
State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday said that Chandan Kumar Mondol has assumed charge as its Director (Commercial) from August 1. Mondol has been with NTPC for more than 35 years and has held several key leadership positions across multiple business units, a company statement said. NTPC said he has vast experience and comprehensive knowledge of the power sector and has worked in both power plant and corporate functions.
