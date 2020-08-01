Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tevatel introduces ‘doocti’ to exponentially increase sales efficiencies via CRM phone integration

Integrating call center capabilities in the existing CRM, Tevatel’s advanced phone system software helps enterprises drive sales efficiently.” doocti equips the modern-day call centre with the following features - · Call Routing: The tool allows specific calls to the predetermined queue, which is decided based on specific criteria.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:31 IST
Tevatel introduces ‘doocti’ to exponentially increase sales efficiencies via CRM phone integration
Representative image

Tevatel India's leading telecom software solutions provider has launched a disruptive cloud telephony platform (doocti), a utility tool that aims to revolutionize the sales support systems. As businesses adapt to the new normal, there have been numerous internal changes and alterations in the business processes for enhanced collaboration, flexibility, and business continuity. Enterprises, mid-sized firms, start-ups, or MSMEs are losing a considerable business every year due to poor sales and customer service. Highlighting the solution, Nagarajan Prakash, Co-Founder & Director, Tevatel said, "With doocti, organizations can benefit from exponentially results in sales efficiency enhancement and can retain up to 89% customers. The multi-featured automated dialer systems match up to every calling requirement and help get contextual data on the lead. The tool helps identify the incoming caller and can demonstrate results from the customer records in real-time. Integrating call center capabilities in the existing CRM, Tevatel's advanced phone system software helps enterprises drive sales efficiently." doocti equips the modern-day call center with the following features - · Call Routing: The tool allows specific calls to the predetermined queue, which is decided based on specific criteria. • Call Transfer: It relocates an existing call to another agent if the actual agent is busy or the caller needs some specific information

• Ring Groups: Sharing the distribution of incoming calls through a group of extensions using ring groups feature. • Call Queuing: The solution places the incoming calls to be answered in a queue, while the extension users are busy attending other calls

• Useful Analysis and Insights: Timely tracking agents' performances and call data help in generating essential team leads and strategies for management and action. • doocti is Highly Collaborative: Setting up a single platform for all the calling work demands all-agent supportive communication devices such as mobiles, handsets, and IP Phones. • Automation of Tasks: Seamless automation of almost all manual work done from the agent's results in better customer interaction. • Deliver at Scale: It supports 30+ application integrations across various categories of sales, CRM, consumer support, and others. With doocti, Tevatel aims to empower Call-centre 2.0 with multi-channel, multi-function features for enhanced customer engagements. Digital transformation has enabled contact centers with advanced capabilities on handling both inbound and outbound calls and maintaining omnichannel customer engagement platforms. Tevatel aims to empower enterprises to connect with their stakeholders in an entirely new way. With numerous success stories, Tevatel has been helping India's leading healthcare services, fintech companies, banks, edu-tech start-ups, and several BPOs to function and transform processes to advance customer engagement and boost sales efficiencies. About Tevatel (doocti): https://tevatel.com/ Incepted in 2007, Tevatel is a leading Telecom software solutions provider for modern business offering best-in-class cloud telephony products and services. Tevatel empowers people and organizations to innovate, increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and stay ahead of the competition. Headquartered in Chennai, Tevatel is built on open standards-based Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP), enabling customers to leverage cloud solutions without investing heavily in CAPEX or OPEX. Whether on-premises or as a hosted cloud-based solution, Tevatel's solutions reflect years of experience, continual efforts in R & D, skilled workforce, and commitment to deliver simple yet powerful solutions to meet customer's business challenges.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra sales dip 36 pc in July

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Saturday reported a 36 per cent decline in total sales at 25,678 units in July. The company had sold 40,142 units in the same month last year, MM said in a statement.In the domestic market, sales were down 35 per ce...

Rugby-Crusaders beat Chiefs to put one hand on Super Rugby Aotearoa title

The Canterbury Crusaders bounced back from their first loss of the competition and put one hand on the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy on Saturday with a 32-19 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton. The 10-times Super Rugby champions move...

Assam to set up 40-member committee to analyse Centre's New Education Policy

The Assam government will set up a 40-member committee to initiate implementation of the Centrtes New Education Policy NEP in the state, a minister said on Saturday. The panel, headed by the education departments principal secretary, will b...

Congress MLAs offer Eid prayers in Jaisalmer hotel

Congress MLAs Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib and Rafiq offered prayers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha on Saturday at Suryagarh Hotel. Those Congress MLAs, who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020